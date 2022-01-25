Tangerang Showcases MSME and SME Go Export Products in the International Stage of Expo 2020 Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia Pavilion during its 16th week since the opening day of Expo 2020 Dubai brought the country's potential to increase export opportunities to the global market. Today, Tangerang is here to enliven the rolling exhibition of the Indonesia Pavilion on January 14-20, 2022, by highlighting 12 micros, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and small and medium industries (SMEs). Following the Tangerang Regency government's mission, the multiple products displayed were from the "Go Export" products, including fashion, furniture, handicrafts, and beverages.
"The Expo 2020 Dubai is the right momentum to intensify the export of MSME and SME products to the international arena. Through exhibitions, we will continue to showcase local products that may not be found in other countries. This is a great opportunity to expand international exports, especially in the Middle East," said the Director-General of National Export Development and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi.
Didi elaborate, as the largest city in Banten Province, Tangerang is an industrial manufacturing center with more than 1,000 factories with advanced machines and a qualified workforce. Until now, the Tangerang Regency has more than 400 MSMEs and SMEs that produce fashion products, furniture, handicrafts, food and beverages, as well as services and tourism. Didi mentioned that the "Go Export" products on display were leather shoes and bags made of reptiles, furniture made of fossil stone, and rattan baskets that have penetrated the Asian and European markets. In addition, the program also exhibits wild cocoa powder which is entirely produced using local raw materials.
"We make sure that the products that we exhibit are of high quality. We hope that, through the Expo 2020 Dubai event, the products on display can be introduced to a worldwide audience. In addition, it also motivates other SME entrepreneurs to be more empowered and to further improve product quality to penetrate the global market, "explained Didi.
The Head of Trade for the Industry and Trade Office of Tangerang Regency, Iskandar Nordat, added that Tangerang Regency's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai event aimed to facilitate MSMEs and SMEs to increase competitiveness and expand market access. The Tangerang Regency Government officials also pay special attention to the quality of the products produced. "Through the business forum activities held, we hope that our products will be able to help increase foreign exchange for the country's economy, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Expo 2020 Dubai for us is not only for promoting local products but can also be a momentum to promote culture by promoting local values," said Iskandar.
Up to the 16th week, the Indonesia Pavilion has been visited by more than 650 thousand visitors and exhibited as many as 590 SME products ready for export. The national government is optimistic that the event will continue to introduce even more of the nation's potential to the international stage.
Media Liaison Officer
"The Expo 2020 Dubai is the right momentum to intensify the export of MSME and SME products to the international arena. Through exhibitions, we will continue to showcase local products that may not be found in other countries. This is a great opportunity to expand international exports, especially in the Middle East," said the Director-General of National Export Development and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi.
Didi elaborate, as the largest city in Banten Province, Tangerang is an industrial manufacturing center with more than 1,000 factories with advanced machines and a qualified workforce. Until now, the Tangerang Regency has more than 400 MSMEs and SMEs that produce fashion products, furniture, handicrafts, food and beverages, as well as services and tourism. Didi mentioned that the "Go Export" products on display were leather shoes and bags made of reptiles, furniture made of fossil stone, and rattan baskets that have penetrated the Asian and European markets. In addition, the program also exhibits wild cocoa powder which is entirely produced using local raw materials.
"We make sure that the products that we exhibit are of high quality. We hope that, through the Expo 2020 Dubai event, the products on display can be introduced to a worldwide audience. In addition, it also motivates other SME entrepreneurs to be more empowered and to further improve product quality to penetrate the global market, "explained Didi.
The Head of Trade for the Industry and Trade Office of Tangerang Regency, Iskandar Nordat, added that Tangerang Regency's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai event aimed to facilitate MSMEs and SMEs to increase competitiveness and expand market access. The Tangerang Regency Government officials also pay special attention to the quality of the products produced. "Through the business forum activities held, we hope that our products will be able to help increase foreign exchange for the country's economy, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Expo 2020 Dubai for us is not only for promoting local products but can also be a momentum to promote culture by promoting local values," said Iskandar.
Up to the 16th week, the Indonesia Pavilion has been visited by more than 650 thousand visitors and exhibited as many as 590 SME products ready for export. The national government is optimistic that the event will continue to introduce even more of the nation's potential to the international stage.
Media Liaison Officer
Indonesia Pavilion
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter