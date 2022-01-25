Is 2022 the Year for UK Expats and Foreign Nationals to Get a UK Mortgage?

The market conditions created by pandemic-led behaviours all contributed to a record-breaking year for the housing market in 2021. According to the Land Registry, this saw house prices increase by 10.17% - the highest house price growth in 15 years.

With the race for space ending, the resurgent popularity of flats is good news for UK expat and foreign national investors.

Rightmove are predicting average house price growth of 5%, while Savills predict only 3.5% growth. This will happen as a result of a heightened supply of properties and reduced buying power caused by higher interest rates.