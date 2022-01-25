Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Size Hit US$ 3,656.38 million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on "Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology (CTC Detection and Enrichment Method, CTC Direct Detection Method, and CTC Analysis), Application (Clinical/Liquid Biopsy and Research), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes, and Diagnostic Centers)," the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,909.41 million in 2021 to US$ 3,656.38 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in - US$ 1,909.41 million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 3,656.38 million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 194

No. Tables - 138

No. of Charts & Figures - 75

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Technology, Application, and End User

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) have tremendous potential in diagnosing and treating cancer. Many techniques have been developed and are under continuous improvement to enhance their efficacy of CTC detection, isolation, enrichment, and analysis. Mostly used approach for CTC detection and isolation is immune-based detection, whereby antibodies selectively bind cell surface antigens. Tumor cells express different cell surface markers than blood cells and are separated from the circulatory cells. CTCs help detect minor subgroups of cells present in the primary tissue, which might eventually cause treatment resistance or relapse of the disease. Hence, detecting and characterizing CTCs can become an inevitable step in treating solid tumor malignancies.

The circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and geography. The market, by geography, is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the market, emphasizing parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics, along with the analysis of the competitive landscape of the globally leading market players.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Procedures to Drive Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Growth during Forecast Period

There is a growing preference for minimally invasive or noninvasive procedures among patients for diagnostic purposes. Early cancer detection, mutation detection, tumor monitoring throughout treatment, and recurrence monitoring are possible using circulating tumor cell diagnostics, which uses a noninvasive method. Researchers can trace all epigenetic and genetic changes in solid tumors using blood samples with circulating tumor cells. Patients are at a lesser risk with these tests, and clinicians can readily perform them multiple times. Patients prefer minimally invasive procedures because the advanced instruments used in such procedures allow for more delicate and complex work to be performed with lower risk, less pain, and less scarring.

A liquid biopsy is a noninvasive and simple alternative to surgical biopsies that allows doctors to discover a range of information about tumors from a simple blood sample. Blood tests are painless, noninvasive, bear no risks, and cut down the cost and time to diagnose a problem. In addition, CTCs, cfDNAs, exosomes, and microvesicles can be detected in a blood sample, making blood-based liquid biopsies more popular. Thus, the increased demand for minimally invasive diagnostic tests is spurring the market growth

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics has declined. The unprecedented impact of the pandemic has been far-reaching, but its effects on cancer patients make them one of the worst affected groups. The COVID-19 outbreak has profoundly impacted the patients undergoing cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment. The increased pressure on hospitals due to the growing hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients led to the re-profiling of many hospitals and departments, including oncology clinics, for treating COVID-19 patients.

Based on technology, the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market is segmented into CTC detection and enrichment method, CTC direct detection methods, and CTC analysis. In 2020, the CTC detection and enrichment segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. With the help of CTC diagnostics, individuals can be diagnosed early. Therefore, the adaption of these technologies is increasing, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market is bifurcated into clinical/liquid biopsy and research. In 2020, the research segment held a larger share of the market and the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. Owing to the rise in the detection and diagnosis of various medical conditions across the globe, the market is expected to grow in the future.

Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific; Stemcell Technologies, Inc; QIAGEN; Precision Medicine Group, LLC; Advanced Cell Diagnostics (Bio-Techne Corporation); Epic Lifesciences; Screencell; Ikonisys, Inc; IV Diagnostics; and Fluxion Biosciences are a few leading companies operating in the circulating tumor cell (CTC) diagnostics market.

