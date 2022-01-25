At 4.4% CAGR Dental Air Polishing Unit Market To Reach US$ 700.5 million By 2028 | KaVo Dental GmbH, Deldent

Dental Air Polishing Unit Market

Dental air polishing is a technique for polishing teeth with the use of compressed air.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights released a new market study on 2022-2028 Dental Air Polishing Unit Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The global research report delivers an in-depth watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, small and macro business trends and eventualities, valuation analysis and a holistic summary within the forecast amount. Its knowledge and in-depth reports specializing in primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions of trending innovation and business policies reviewed within the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced data referring to international standing and trend, size, share, growth, trends analysis, section, and forecasts.

Request Here For PDF Brochure With Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4204

Market Overview:

Dental air polishing is a technique for polishing teeth with the use of compressed air. It is a popular procedure that removes plaque, biofilm, and extrinsic stains. The process is done by applying an abrasive material to the surface of the teeth using a rubber cup device. There are two types of polishing agents: desensitizing and remineralizing.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global dental air polishing unit market include, ACTEON Group, Deldent, Dentsply Sirona, EMS Dental, Hu-Friedy, KaVo Dental GmbH, LM-Dental, MICRON Technology Inc., MK-dent GmbH, Mectron s.p.a., NSK Ltd., TPC Advanced Technology, Inc., and W&H Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of untreated tooth decay is expected to propel growth of the global dental air polishing unit market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention’s Oral Health Surveillance Report, 2019, the prevalence of untreated tooth decay in primary teeth was 10% among children aged 2–5 years and 16% among those 6–8 years during 2011-2016

Get Sample Report With Latest Covid19 Analysis @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4204

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 5:55pm CET, 21 January 2022, there have been 340,543,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,570,163 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 18 January 2022, a total of 9,571,502,663 vaccine doses have been administered. Various rules have been updated for dental clinic setup post pandemic, where ventilation, social distancing, and sterilization of equipment as well as the clinic are some of the important points highlighted.

Key Takeaways

Major players in the global dental air polishing unit market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, Dentsply Sirona launched CEREC Primemill, a grinding and milling machine with 7-inch touch interface, an integrated camera for scanning blocks with compatible data matrix code, and an RFID scanner for reading tool information.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝟯𝟬% 𝗢𝗙𝗙

Buy This Complete Business Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4204

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2028

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Dental Air Polishing Unit Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Dental Air Polishing Unit Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Dental Air Polishing Unit (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Dental Air Polishing Unit (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Dental Air Polishing Unit Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dental Air Polishing Unit Business

Chapter 15 Global Dental Air Polishing Unit Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.