Increasing HIV Cases Boosts Demand For The Flow Cytometry Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of HIV cases globally is an important driver for the flow cytometry market. This is because the flow cytometry technique has its direct application in HIV diagnosis. Flow cytometry uses light scattering to determine the identity of cells. These cells are given certain markers called CDs (Clusters of Differentiation), based on the type of scattering. For the HIV virus cell, the clusters of differentiation is called CD4, and based on the number of CD4s in a medium, flow cytometry can be used to diagnose HIV. As the global HIV population continues to grow, the demand for diagnosis techniques such as flow cytometry is also increasing.

The global flow cytometry market size is expected to grow from $4.11 billion in 2020 to $4.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global flow cytometry market share is expected to reach $6.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Flow cytometry market trends include high-throughput flow cytometry. This is due to high speed of cell parameter processing and capability to analyze several heterogeneous cell groups at once, using this technique. Traditional cytometry methods are very slow, especially when several cells need to be tested within a day. Using high-throughput flow cytometry methods such as Fluorescence-Activated Cell-Sorting (FACS), multiple cells can be allotted fluorescent markers which can be used to analyze their parameters in quick time. Examples of companies that offer high-throughput flow cytometry solutions include AstraZeneca and Novartis.

Major players covered in the global flow cytometry industry are Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher, Luminex, Miltenyi Biotec, Becton Dickinson and Company, Sysmex, Merck KGAA, Danaher Corporation, Apogee, Stratedigm, General Electric Company, EMD Millipore, Affymetrix, Biomérieux S.A., Cytonome St, Enzo Life Sciences, Enzo Biochem, Sony Biotechnology, Sysmex Partec, Life Technologies, BD, ACEA BIO, and TAKARA BIO

TBRC’s global flow cytometry market analysis report is segmented by type into instruments, reagents and consumables, software, accessories, services, by technology into cell-based, bead-based, by end user into hospitals and clinics, academia and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, other end users, by application into oncology, drug discovery, disease diagnosis, stem cell therapy, organ transplantation, hematology.



Flow Cytometry Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software, Accessories, Services), By Technology (Cell-Based, Bead-Based), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Academia And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies), By Application (Oncology, Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Stem Cell Therapy, Organ Transplantation, Hematology) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

