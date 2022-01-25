E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market 2022 Global Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast to 2028 | UMICORE, Tetronics

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study "E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The global e-waste recycling and reuse services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,509.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

The dynamics of the E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services market is discussed in detail to provide concrete information about the E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services market to investors to aid them take major decisions. Primary and secondary evaluation has been conducted to deliver deeper insights are the E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services market. Major changes the E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services market is likely to underdo and performance of the market in different regions are studied elaborately. geographic study, segment analysis, and role of key players are detailed in the report. COVID 19 impact assessment on the E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services market is also detailed in the report.

Electronic waste or E-waste or waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) is a discarded electric and equipment. Consumer electronic products such as PC monitors, computer equipment, cell phones, and stereos are some of the major sources of e-waste. Items that contain numerous electrical components generate the largest amount of e‐waste. Years of R&D, multiple product generations, and consumer’s willingness to upgrade creates a constant supply of this type of waste.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Tetronics Ltd

· Stena Techno world

· CRT Recycling Inc.

· UMICORE SA

· Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

· Sims Recycling Solutions

· MBA Polymers Inc.

· Cimelia Resource Recovery

· Electronic Recyclers International Inc.

Drivers & Trends

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Regional Classification

The E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services market study provides analysis as well as market forecasts on a regional and global scale. In-depth coverage of the paper includes the numerous growth possibilities and recent trends in five regions: Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). An in-depth assessment was conducted covering each area in terms of the prevailing trends, prognosis, and various prospects that are projected to favourably impact the market in the long run. The research also provides the most recent information on technology advancements and growth possibilities based on the geographical scene.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market: Recent Developments

· In August 2020, Kolkata based e-waste Management Company Hulladek Recycling and Agartala based Green Partner have announced their collaboration for e-waste management services in Tripura. The partnership aims to provide proper e-waste management solutions in the state and North-East India.

· In October 2021, Cerebra Green, the e-waste division of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd., has increased its capacity by 100% from the current Recycling & Refurbishment Capacity of 20,000 Metric Tons to 40,000 Metric Tons.

· In April 2021, Eco Recycling Ltd (Ecoreco), a India based first and leading professional E-Waste Management Company launched a free mobile phone application “Book My Junk” for Home Pickup.