Acronis unveils new enhanced partner program features

Acronis updates its partner program once again to accommodate loyal partners by offering financial aid and benefits, sports collaboration, and more

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, unveiled the newest details to its Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program. This update to the company’s existing program places increased emphasis on supporting partner development, particularly for cloud-based services, increasing their marketing and social media visibility with pre-packaged automated content while offering competitive professional and financial assistance to partners willing to migrate to Acronis.

Acronis’ cloud ecosystem has more than doubled since 2018, with 2021 proving to be the most significant year in Acronis history, with now over 20,000 partners utilizing Acronis Cyber Protect and receiving a recent $250 million round of funding from CVC Capital Partners VII and others. Now, based on feedback directly from its partners, Acronis has made yearly updates to its partner program, enabling partners to earn more while deploying cloud-based solutions that are uniquely suited to meet their clients’ modern protection challenges and marketing needs while offering a competitive migration program for those looking to make the switch to Acronis.

Acronis’ enhanced partner program

Last year, the partner program was reimagined as a unified program for service providers and resellers. New additions for 2022 include:

● A focus on service providers and cloud distribution partners, with no revenue threshold for service providers, straightforward program requirements, and a dedicated partner account manager

● Joint business planning, with business plans available on the Partner Portal, financial benefits for Gold and Platinum partners, and joint sales and marketing efforts

● Competitive migration program, with financial and professional services assistance available to partners ready to migrate to Acronis

● Unique #TeamUp program, offering partnerships with sports teams and unique sports benefits

● Sales and marketing automation tools and pre-packaged content, with e-mail drip campaigns and social media campaigns available to automate via Partner Program

● On-demand demo lab for partners, an upcoming cloud-based virtual lab environment with Acronis Cyber Cloud components pre-installed and available for training and demo purposes

● NFR program, providing Acronis Software licenses to partners’ internal usage

“With these new updates, we are helping to lead the cybersecurity industry with and for our partners,” says Acronis Channel Chief, Alex Ruslyakov. “We pride ourselves on the strong relationships we have with our partners, and are always looking for ways to make them more successful, which in turn leads to our success. We understand the various roadblocks experienced on cloud transformation journeys and strive to continuously update and improve our program and deliver outstanding benefits and tools to facilitate partner’s growth and decrease operational costs, delivering them to the front of innovation and leading the industry to new fertile ground.”

Partners react to the enhanced program

Acronis’ existing partners are already handing out praises, appreciating the reimagined program’s ease of use as well as the new features designed to boost overall market visibility.

From North America, Michael Slater, Head of Sales – Channel Marketplace at Sherweb, shared, “We are excited to see the new updates to the Acronis Partner Program. This program incentivizes a stronger partnership between Sherweb and Acronis, and we look forward to continuing to learn about trends in cyber protection with the Acronis team.”

In the UK, Josh Greenberg, Vendor Business Manager at IntY, said, “We’ve always been able to count on Acronis to understand our company needs. Acronis has continued to meet us and assist us in the best way possible, made evident by the update to their Partner Program,” he said. “This program incentivizes a stronger partnership that leaves us safer and more protected from cybercrimes in today’s evolving threat landscape.”

“This new Acronis Partner Program makes it easier than ever to reach a broader audience with their marketing automation tools and Partner Portal,” said Verónica Flores, Cloud Sales & Marketing Director at OnCloud – Súbete a la Nube. “With the financial rewards and incentives for high loyalty and Acronis’ superior cyber protection, we feel safer and more financially secure than ever before, ready to take on the future and expand our company with the comfort of knowing Acronis has our back and is continuously evolving their program as the landscape of technology is constantly shifting.”

Acronis will be hosting a 2022 Acronis #CyberFit Partner Kickoff event on February 2, 2022, dedicated to engaging with its partners and distributors and communicating Acronis’ partner-centric approach and 2022 plans. This includes seeing the latest updates to the Acronis Partner Portal, previewing the 2022 roadmap, an introduction to the Acronis #TeamUp program, and much more. Please register for the virtual event here, or register to attend the Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour in Singapore on February 17, 2022.

