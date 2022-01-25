Granular Urea Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% Till 2027 | CF Industries Holdings, Inc.,

Granular Urea Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Granular urea is also an excellent choice for growing vegetables, including tomatoes and peppers. It is best to incorporate it into the soil before applying it to your crops. As a matter of fact, it is recommended that you apply it as a soil fertilizer, as urea has a very high water-saturation capacity.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global granular urea market include, Bunge Limited, Coromandel International Ltd., CVR Partners LP, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., EuroChem Group, Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Ostchem Holding, Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company, and Yara International ASA.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing crop production is expected to propel growth of the global granular urea market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agriculture Service, globally 2.03 billion acres were expected to be used in 2021-2022 for growing wheat, coarse grains and major oilseed crops.

Moreover, increasing demand for fertilizers is also expected to propel growth of the global granular urea market over the forecast period. For instance, according to FAO, the demand for N, P2 O5, and K2 O is forecast to grow annually on average by 1.5, 2.2, and 2.4 percent respectively from 2015 to 2020.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 5:13pm CET, 6 January 2022, there have been 296,496,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,462,631 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 5 January 2022, a total of 9,118,223,397 vaccine doses have been administered. Fertilizer industry has not been significantly affected by COVID-19 pandemic because fertilizers are critical for food security.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global granular urea market are focused on expanding production to enhance their market share. For instance, in January 2021, Uzkimyosanoat started urea production at the new US$ 985 million ammonia and urea production complex at JSC Navoiyazot in Uzbekistan.

Major players operating in the global granular urea market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in February 2021, Stamicarbon, the license company of Maire Tecnimont Group, and signed licensing and equipment supply contracts with Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co. Ltd in China for a second ultra-low energy grass root urea plant.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Granular Urea Market, By Product Type:

Fertilizer Grade

Feed Grade

Technical Grade

Global Granular Urea Market, By Application:

Agriculture

Chemical

Building and Construction

Others

