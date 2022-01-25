Struggling Family Contends with Alien Encounters in "Earthlight"
Sci-fi adventure unfolds in Bevan Knight's Seeds of Time Trilogy's second installmentWELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bevan Knight's Seeds of Time trilogy continues with the second novel, "Earthlight." It follows a family struggling with the difficulties of the twenty-first century, difficulties that are only compounded when they encounter the extraterrestrial Croans.
Knight depicts the harsh realities of what may await humanity in the near future, specifically near the end of the twenty first century. He depicts the difficult conditions people must endure, the trials and tribulations unfolding in their lives, which is only compounded by the arrival of a deadly comet. A family tries to survive amidst all this, while the Croans continue their scientific expedition. The human family is juxtaposed with the alien explorers Euse and Ess as well as the entire crew of their vessel exploring different planets. They too are a close knit group navigating various challenges.
Characters from "The Wishing Tree" also make an appearance, though the focus is on their children and the consequences of their mischief. Knight's previous book, "The Wishing Tree," follows people and communities reckoning with the environmental effects of a vengeful tree spirit.
On the other hand, “Earthlight” unfolds in the near future, and Knight immerses his readers in a cast of characters whose lives are entangled in romantic situations, magical occurrences, space travel and extraterrestrial visits, as well as lots of drama. With his work, Knight explores how humanity might be viewed by another civilization, an extraterrestrial one at that with a different perspective, observing how humans handle their affairs and the effects their activities have on their surroundings. The aliens’ perspective serve as a mirror that highlights universal human traits and attributes, reflecting on how people as individuals and as a society function and react to changing circumstances as well as immense challenges.
Knight blends fantasy and science-fiction with his story that explores social themes without passing judgment - leaving it to the readers. Like many sci-fi classics, it is also a comic medium that promises to elicit laughter as well as possible tears.
About the Author
Bevan Knight has worked as a librarian, book reviewer, IT systems administrator and has partaken in long distance running. He and his wife Naomi live in Wellington, New Zealand. This is his second published novel after the first, titled "The Wishing Tree." He has been in a radio interview with Benji Cole. Visit his website at www.bevanknight.com.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
+1 888-446-3094
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other