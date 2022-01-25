APImetrics expands with purchase of API Science
APImetrics expands its product range and capabilities with the acquisition of API Science.
When looking for ways to scale what we achieved with API Science, APImetrics was the logical fit.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APImetrics is acquiring API Science (apiscience.com). This acquisition will significantly expand the capabilities of the APImetrics platform and form the basis of a new set of features and functionality for both APImetrics and API.expert. Terms have been agreed to acquire the business and all related IP and the deal is expected to close in February 2022. All existing API Science customers will be carried over to the APImetrics platform.
“API Science is a great addition to our business,” said David O’Neill, CEO of APImetrics. “As one of the original tools in this space, API Science has a focus on the needs of the developer and this complements our own enterprise-business focus. Our combined offering will benefit organizations looking for one company to satisfy all their API monitoring and reporting needs across different cloud data centers and API providers”
John Musser, CEO and founder of API Science said: “When looking for ways to scale what we achieved with API Science, APImetrics was the logical fit. Our developer intelligence and services with their enterprise data-first approach will be invaluable for developers, API consumers, and enterprises alike.”
API Science offers a suite of API Observability modules that are complementary to APImetrics’ best-in-class monitoring. These modules will be integrated into the APImetrics & API.expert stacks over the coming months and have the potential to solve some real problems for the sector.
“We are building the future of monitoring for the API economy,” O’Neill said. “Looking beyond just monitoring, there is a significant gap in the market that Gartner recently identified where the disparate or missing data sources need to be pulled together in a meaningful way. Our focus going forward will be on how we can turn API.expert and APImetrics into a comprehensive data hub for the API economy and the cloud on which it depends.”
APImetrics is focused on delivering a cloud-agnostic solution that gives not just insight into availability but provides actionable ways to detect latency and cloud datacenter impact on your systems and also identify the impact of problems across all your dependent API services.
About APImetrics:
APImetrics offers the industry’s only intelligent, analytics-driven API performance solution built specifically for the enterprise. By interfacing with all current and legacy API protocols, APImetrics helps CIOs, customer success teams, developers, and vendors know if their APIs perform as designed. Monitoring is supported by analytics and fully customizable downtime alerts to deliver the actionable intelligence needed by the enterprise to meet service level agreements and customer expectations. APImetrics offers cross-cloud monitoring services for some of the largest banks, telecommunications providers and IoT providers in the world. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. More information is available at APImetrics.io and API.expert.
About API Science:
API Science’s advanced global cloud API monitoring helps developers and customers identify problems with their APIs before they impact users. Combining ease-of-use with advanced capabilities, API Science provides an intuitive customer experience, rapid setup, and the ability to grow with client needs. Offering a wide range of integrations and customizations allows customers to make API Science a key part of their automated operations tool suite. API Science ensures clients find issues before customers, developers and partners do.
