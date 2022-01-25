impact.com partners with lifestyle ecommerce platform Ellos in the Nordics
The leading partnership management platform, impact.com, has announced a partnership with Ellos in the Nordics, as its team continues to expand across Europe.
Ellos is a fashion and lifestyle company within Ellos Group - the leading e-commerce group in the Nordic region, with digital transformation high up on its agenda. Active across Scandinavia, Ellos has previously worked with various affiliate networks such as Awin and chose impact.com following an extensive pitch process. The decision was based on the needs of the business: It sought to work with a platform that could manage multiple channels and deliver transparency in all areas, allowing it to scale its programme in exactly the right way for this leading ecommerce brand.
“Ellos required a stronger, more transparent approach to affiliate marketing, which would enable it to be armed with insights and in full control. Working together with impact.com has enabled its team to see which customers come from which channel and their buying habits. As a result of these insights, it can look forward to turbocharging growth,” explains Frederic Taillier, impact.com, General Manager Nordics.
Cédric Ménard, Head of Marketing, Ellos, adds: “Working with impact.com, we will progress to influencer marketing and leverage its technology to help us to fully understand all the different traffic sources and customer journeys.
“We’re currently at an all time high for revenue with our affiliate channels. We see lots of potential, and have experienced explosive growth already,” he adds.
Using impact.com’s platform to automate hundreds of individual partnerships per market has enabled this growth while the team builds out a lasting and high performing programme as part of a long-term strategy.
Impact’s varied global client base include Nordic companies such as Norsk-Tipping, Aller Media, and IDEAL OF SWEDEN, as well as international clients like Uber, Shopify, and Walmart. It is transforming the way enterprises manage and optimize all types of partnerships; including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more.
