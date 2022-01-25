White Bullet expands EMEA team with the appointment of anti-piracy and brand safety experts
White Bullet brings in raft of new hires following increased demand for its services globallyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IP protection and cybersecurity company, White Bullet, today announces the appointment of a number of new members of staff to its rapidly growing team tackling advertising funded digital piracy.
Eleonora Guerra-Gallegos joins as Anti-Piracy and Brand Safety Director to manage and build relationships with new and existing clients. Eleonora has a wealth of experience in anti-piracy and brand safety enforcement having worked previously at OpSec and Entura International, protecting film and TV content worldwide. Eleonora will head the team focusing on demonetisation of piracy, ‘follow the money’ enforcement, and supporting brand safety programmes with advertisers.
White Bullet also welcomes Koo Moore as Anti-Piracy and Brand Safety Manager. Koo has a Master of Laws degree in Intellectual Property and will support all enforcement and litigation and analytics programmes focused on demonetising piracy. Prior to joining White Bullet’s growing team, Koo worked at legal services firm CSC, leading enforcement and analytics services for multiple anti-piracy and brand safety clients.
Ed Birch joins as Senior Anti-Piracy Intelligence Analyst, undertaking proactive and reactive investigation into ad-funded piracy and the infrastructure supporting it, assisting rights owners and advertising clients. An experienced Intelligence Analyst, Ed previously worked as Lead Intelligence Analyst for Content Protection for IFPI, the trade organisation representing and working to protect the recording industry worldwide, as well as senior intelligence roles at Surrey Police, RAF Police and Intelligence.
Peter Szyszko, CEO and Founder of White Bullet, comments: “I am delighted to welcome these dynamic and ambitious individuals to our growing team. Their backgrounds are complementary and each has a passion for intelligence, analysis, brand safety and anti-piracy.
“Our focus is of huge interest to rights owners, advertisers and policymakers. We have aggressive plans to upskill in various divisions in the coming months to meet demand. White Bullet has been hiring in the last quarter as well, taking on another senior technologist, a brand safety and gambling compliance coordinator and three additional advertising data analysts.
“I have no doubt that our clients will be delighted with their combined efforts over the coming months and years. With this growing team and our market-leading platforms, tools and technologies, we will continue to help brands, advertisers, regulators and rights owners in the ongoing fight against piracy.”
White Bullet’s platform detects piracy across multiple digital ecosystems, remaining up-to-date in real-time, and tracking advertising and financial impact - with AI and machine learning taking the strain. Its Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP) takes the profit out of intellectual property crime: It looks for IP-infringing content, examines each infringement's context, and determines structural violation on a commercial scale - providing accurate piracy risk scores based on this analysis. It has already prevented millions of pounds of ad spend from funding criminal activity by collaborating with brands, advertisers, regulators and rights owners; connecting rights owners and the advertising industry with real-time data about risk, so all parties can take action.
About White Bullet Solutions
Founded in 2013 by a leadership team of experienced Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies piracy risk data and protection, brand safety solutions, and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains.
White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policymakers, and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a certified anti-piracy solutions provider under the advertising industry regulator TAG and is a stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.
White Bullet comprises IP experts and dedicated technical engineers who specialize in AI, big data models, and predictive machine learning. The team includes highly skilled investigators and data analysts experienced in tackling the funding and distribution of pirated content. With offices in London, New York, and Los Angeles, White Bullet advises policymakers and government bodies on regulatory and compliance programmes globally.
