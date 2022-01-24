AB296 in Asm: Representative Drake added as a coauthor - 2022-01-24
WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to renumber and amend 250.15 (1); and to create 250.15 (1) (b), 250.15 (2) (d), 440.01 (1) (ab), (bm), (dg) and (hm) and 440.17 of the statutes; Relating to: funding for free and charitable clinics and defining telehealth. (FE)
Status: A - Tabled
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/24/2022 Asm.
|Representative Drake added as a coauthor
|11/15/2021 Asm.
|Report passage recommended by Committee on Health, Ayes 13, Noes 0
|581
