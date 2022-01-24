Submit Release
AB296 in Asm: Representative Drake added as a coauthor - 2022-01-24

WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to renumber and amend 250.15 (1); and to create 250.15 (1) (b), 250.15 (2) (d), 440.01 (1) (ab), (bm), (dg) and (hm) and 440.17 of the statutes; Relating to: funding for free and charitable clinics and defining telehealth. (FE)

Status: A - Tabled

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/24/2022 Asm. Representative Drake added as a coauthor  
11/15/2021 Asm. Report passage recommended by Committee on Health, Ayes 13, Noes 0 581

