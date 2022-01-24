WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to repeal 281.75 (9) (a); to renumber and amend 281.75 (9) (b); and to create 281.75 (2) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: removing the livestock requirement under the well compensation grant program and requiring an annual report to the Joint Committee on Finance. (FE)
Status: A - Environment
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab806
You just read:
AB806 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-24
