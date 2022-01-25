Airborne Telemetry Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Governments across the all the major countries have announced a lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the halt of business.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telemetry is the use of automated communication processes to measure and collect data from inaccessible or remote locations, and then transmit it to the equipment where the data can be analyzed. Airborne telemetry systems collect and process the critical data from spacecraft, UAVs, projectiles, and aircraft. These solutions are designed to withstand severe conditions of defense and aerospace applications. Moreover, depending on the application, an airborne telemetry system transmits captured data to the host PC, via air, space, copper wire, or fiber cable, depending on the application. Furthermore, telemetry systems are lightweight, portable systems that can be used to precisely acquire, transmit, and record engines as well as other parameters such as velocity, altitude, temperature, and others. The collected data is measured by transmitting it via telemetry techniques to a remote station where it is displayed, recorded, and analyzed. The use of smart and autonomous weapons in modern warfare thus will boost the airborne telemetry market.

Governments across the all the major countries have announced a lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the halt of business. The lockdown and travel restrictions have severely affected the aviation industry since, global air travel was halted., Many countries have reduced their defense budget, as there is decline in economy with more emphasis on the health budget affecting the demand for airborne telemetry in military & defense. Furthermore, the delivery of the already manufactured airborne telemetry was delayed due to the lockdown. Furthermore, there was unavailability of raw materials which are required for the manufacturing of airborne telemetry. Moreover, due to social distancing & travelling restriction norms, there was labor unavailability of required for the production of airborne telemetry. Aviation & defense both are developing sectors which had a minor decline as a result of the pandemic, but it is expected to recover post-pandemic and drive the growth of the airborne telemetry market.

Rise in use of wireless and cloud computing technologies, surge in demand from military & defense, and increase in R&D for new defense technology drive the growth of the market.

Bad network connectivity and high cost of equipment can hinder the market growth.

Emergence of modern electronic warfare, rise in network-centric warfare systems, and rise in use of telemetry in aerospace sector act as an opportunity to drive the market growth.

The rise in the aerospace sector has increased the use of airborne telemetry for space vehicles. For instance, Safran, a French aerospace company was awarded a contract in 2021 to provide instrumentation and telemetry for the reusable launch vehicle Callisto of French Space Agency. Furthermore, British satellite telecommunications company Inmarsat was awarded $359,785 contract by the UK Space Agency in 2021to develop an in-orbit telemetry relay service for a rocket called In Range. , A rise in the aerospace sector thus acts as an opportunity for the airborne telemetry market growth.

