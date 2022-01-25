AI in Fashion Market Analysis | Likely to Enjoy Explosive Growth by 2027

AMR Logo

The rising investment in the field is expected to drive significant growth for the AI in fashion market in the near future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as an increase in the use of social media in the fashion industry, a rise in demand for providing personalizing result experience, and an increase in demand for inventory management in the fashion industry drive the growth of AI in fashion market.

However, problems like integration with legacy systems hinder the growth of the market globally. Furthermore, shifting preference toward identifying upcoming fashion trends by analyzing consumers purchasing behavior and the rise in growth of the fashion retail market are expected to boost the adoption of AI in the fashion industry.

The AI in the fashion market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, category, end-user, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solution segment is further divided into software tools & platforms. The service segment is further divided into training & consulting, system integration, and testing.

By deployment model, the market is bifurcated into the cloud and on-premise. By application, it is classified into product recommendation, product search & discovery, supply chain management & demand forecasting, creative design, and virtual assistance.

By category, it is classified into apparel, accessories, footwear, beauty & cosmetics, and jewelry. By end-user, it is divided into a fashion designer, fashion store, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report gives anin-depth analysis of the key players in the AI in the Fashion markets, which are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Amazon Web Service Inc., SAP AG, Lily AI, Oracle Corporation, Catchoom, and Heuritch.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the AI in the fashion market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the AI in the fashion market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the AI in the fashion industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the AI in the fashion market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine AI in the fashion market potential.

