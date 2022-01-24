More about MACON YOUTH FACILITIES EARN NATIONAL ACCREDITATION

Decatur, GA – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) announced today that the Macon Youth Development Center (YDC) and Macon Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), located in Macon, Ga., have obtained accreditation from the American Correctional Association (ACA). The secure facilities for justice-involved youth underwent robust operations and treatment service audits, receiving accreditation on January 8 at the ACA Winter Conference in Phoenix, Az.

"I would like to thank the entire DJJ team, especially the frontline staff of the Macon YDC and Macon RYDC, for attaining accreditation from the American Correctional Association," said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. "This agency will continue to utilize national best practices to assist in maintaining an environment for our staff and youth that is safe and secure."

In November 2021, the ACA conducted an extensive onsite three-day audit, including an in-depth assessment of the Macon YDC and Macon RYDC through staff interviews, a comprehensive facility tour, observation of staff performing their duties, and a review of vital files and records. The Macon YDC scored 100 percent on the ACA mandatory standards and 98.4 percent on non-mandatory standards. The Macon RYDC scored 100 percent on mandatory standards and 99.5 percent on non-mandatory standards.

This year marks the second time the Macon youth facilities obtained this national achievement. The ACA initially accredited both facilities in January 2019. Additional DJJ secure facilities accredited by the ACA are in Muscogee, Rockdale, Thomas, Crisp, Terrell, Whitfield, Floyd, and Cobb counties.

ACA is the oldest association developed specifically for practitioners in the correctional profession. The ACA standards are considered the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems throughout the United States and are necessary to ensure that correctional facilities are operated professionally. They address services, programs, and operations essential to good correctional management, including administrative and fiscal controls, staff training and development, physical plant, safety and emergency procedures, sanitation, food service, and rules and discipline. Standards reflect practical, up-to-date policies and procedures that safeguard staff and offenders' life, health, and safety.

