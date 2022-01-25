As the Cryptocurrency Market Space Plunges; Ziyen Energy’s Oil and Energy Tokenization Project Continues to Advance
Ziyen Energy Tokenizes Ownership Interests in Energy Producing Assets Using Permission-based Blockchain Technology
Ziyen Energy now has acquired over 80 interests in Oil & Gas wells, and the model of oil & energy tokenization can address some of the key fundamental issues facing the cryptocurrency market space”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziyen Energy’s Tokenized Fund has announced they have received their third oil sale for an acquisition in Ziyen Energy Tokens.
— Alastair Caithness
Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Energy CEO, stated,
“The cryptocurrency market space has been hit by a run of major plunges that have left it down almost 20% over the last week. At Ziyen Energy, we believe that blockchain and specifically tokenization, can transform the energy industry. Ziyen Energy now has acquired over 80 interests in Oil & Gas wells located in Texas, and the model of oil & energy tokenization can address some of the key fundamental issues facing the cryptocurrency market space.”
David Rogers, Ziyen Energy CTO, added,
“There is a long-term transition underway as global energy production and use shifts from coal, oil and gas to renewable sources. This shift to cleaner energy is driven by environmental concerns shared by government policymakers, energy industry participants and global consumers.
Most observers of the energy industry share the view that over time this will lead to capital moving away from oil and towards renewable energy infrastructure.
This transition to eco-friendly energy is occurring at the same time as US oil and gas production continues to improve efficiency and lower production cost. Everyone says we need to move from traditional to renewable energy, but that’s not a matter of just flipping a switch. We need to plan that transition and we at Ziyen Energy believe the blockchain will be the catalyst for this change.”
For more information about Ziyen Energy and Energy Tokens please visit www.ziyen.com and www.energytokens.io
About Energy Tokens:
Energy Tokens was established in 2019 by Ziyen Energy in collaboration with leading blockchain, data analysis, tokenization, regulatory and trading specialists to develop the Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform. The Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform provides a means for tokenizing ownership interests in energy producing assets using permission-based blockchain technology.
About Ziyen Energy.:
Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.
In October 2020 Ziyen Energy’s work on asset backed tokenization in the oil and energy industry was initially examined and researched by Blockchain Professors and Researchers from Columbia University, University of Florida and the University of Michigan. Ziyen Energy CEO, Alastair Caithness, was also a co-author of the first financial journal research paper on ‘Finance infrastructure through blockchain based tokenization,’ where Ziyen Energy featured as the case study in the paper.
