Digital Power Conversion Market to reach US$ 38,340 Mn by the end of 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Digital Power Conversion Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study of Future Market Insights (FMI) indicates a solid growth outlook for the global digital power conversion market and forecasts a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2022 - 2029). Rising adoption of electric cars and smart home appliances will also remain among the key boosters to market growth.



2022 Market Value US$ 17,606 Mn 2029 Market Value US$ 38,340 Mn CAGR% (2022-2029) 11.8% Share of Top 5 Market Players 25%

Increasing demand for power supply solutions will continue to bolster the growth of digital power conversion market over the following years.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-612

Key Takeaways – Digital Power Conversion Market Study

Adoption of power conditioning/active power filtering continues to broaden in developing and developed countries.

Communication infrastructure requires high power applications, digital power management and control, mainly applied to switched-mode power supply (SMPS), which captures a substantial share of various digital power conversion systems.

Isolated DC/DC converters can be used to interface elements in the Electric Vehicles (EVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs).

Demand for digital power conversion in infrastructure communication and automotive industry is set to increase at the CAGR of ~9% and ~11.8% respectively, during the forecast period.

As compared to developing regional markets, demand for digital power conversion will be higher in North American countries and some of the fast developing economies across Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ).



Global investments in digital power control techniques are expected to grow strongly, where digital power conversion improves system-level reliability, monitoring, and safety. Solution providers concentrate on expanding their portfolios and combining their services with advanced technology such as IoT-enabled smart devices.

Key Players Targeting APEJ for Expansion

North America has been a prominent market for digital power conversion demand that currently accounts for around 30% share in market. However, APEJ’s digital power conversion market is set to exhibit a higher CAGR over projection period owing to the strong economic growth of the region and exceptional growth of the consumer electronics industry.

Major players in the market for digital power conversion focus on expanding their businesses across countries in Asia Pacific, such as India and various ASEAN countries. Increasing investments by governments of these countries in the communication infrastructure attract different digital power conversion providers to continue their businesses in these countries.

In February 2022, Schneider Electric, one of the leaders in automation transformation and electronic energy management, introduces Masterpact MTZ, the next generation of high-power low-voltage circuit breakers, merging the iconic reliability and high performance of the business with enhance digital competence.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-612

Manufacturers Prioritizing Extended Product Line-ups

To offer digital power conversion, companies have started investing in core application areas such as communication for Internet of Things (IoT), digital services (OSS/BSS and telecom core) in the digital power conversion market and meet the growing demand from various application industries, including IT & telecom, automotive, and manufacturing industries.

In September 2022, Flex Power Modules introduced the BMR490 DC-DC converter with active current sharing. The new sharing mechanism makes parallel use of two or more converters for challenging datacom applications, delivering higher power on a single rail and increasing redundancy. Earlier in January 2022, TDK Corporation acquired Nextys SA and make it a wholly-owned subsidiary. Nextys designs and produces a wide product line of DIN rail power supplies and accessories in addition to the product portfolio of TDK-Lambda. "DIN rail" is a mounting mechanism for equipment, which is commonly found in modules for industrial control equipment.

Digital Power Conversion Market Report Scope

Attribute Details Market value in 2021 US$ 15,829 Mn Market CAGR 2014 to 2021 9.6% Share of top 5 players Around 25% Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key regions covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa Key countries covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, GCC countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, and South Africa Key market segments covered Product

Application

Region Key companies profiled • Texas Instruments Inc.



• NXP Semiconductor Inc.



• Vertiv Co.



• Ericsson Power Modules AB



• General Electric Power



• Infineon Technologies A.G.



• Microchip Technology Inc.



• TDK Corporation



• Cosel CO. Ltd.



• Cirrus Logic Inc. Report coverage Market forecast, company share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, market dynamics and challenges, and strategic growth initiatives Customization & pricing Available upon request

Know More About Digital Power Conversion Market Report

In its new offering, Future Market Insights puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global market for digital power conversion, providing historical demand data (2014-2021) and forecast statistics for 2022-2029. The study provides clear insights on the digital power conversion market on the basis of product (isolated DC/DC, AC/DC, DC/AC, sequencers, power conditioning/active power filtering, hot-swap) and application (enterprise & cloud computing, communication infrastructure, automotive, and industrial), across seven major regions.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Delivery Tracking Platform Market: Delivery tracking platform market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Critical Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Critical infrastructure monitoring market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031.

Converged Data Platform Market: According to latest research, Converged Data Platform market is estimated to witness the growth with an expected CAGR of around 15%.

Cloud Workload Protection Market: Cloud workload protection industry is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~24% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing cloud workload.

Campaign Management Software Market: The Campaign Management Software market would grow by more than 18.7% CAGR. Campaign management software used to segment, streamline, track, and schedule marketing campaigns.

Arc Fault Detection Devices Market: The arc fault detection devices market is projected to grow with an impressive CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Software-Defined Camera (SDC) Market: Software-Defined Camera market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Single Layer Capacitors Market: The single layer capacitors market is projected to grow at an expected CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Ring Laser Gyroscope Market: The ring laser gyroscope market is estimated to grow by more than 6.3% CAGR from 2021-2031 owing to increasing growth of aerospace and defense industry across the globe over the years.

Patient Health Management Market: The Patient Health Management market was valued US$ 23.8 Bn in 2020, and would grow by more than 12.3% CAGR.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/digital-power-conversion-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/digital-power-conversion-market