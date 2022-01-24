Mayor Bowser Deploying District Snow Team to Prepare for Wintry Weather on Thursday and Friday

(Washington, DC) – In anticipation of the upcoming winter weather, Mayor Muriel Bowser will deploy the District Snow Team at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday to begin to salt the streets in preparation for a mix of rain turning into snow later on Thursday morning. The team will shift into a full deployment on Friday at 6:00 a.m. in preparation for a possible snowfall.

The winter mix is expected to end Thursday morning with no accumulation, while Friday’s forecast is more uncertain. Based on the most recent forecast, the District could get a light dusting or up to 2 inches of snow, depending on the storm’s direction.

Air and pavement temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30’s. Friday is expected to be the coldest day of the week, making it only to the upper 20s to around 30. The District’s Hypothermia Alert will be turned on at 7:00 p.m. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or (202) 399-7093 if they see someone in need of shelter.

While this snow event may not be significant, the District Snow Team urges residents and businesses to use this opportunity to make sure they are prepared for winter weather. Residents and commercial property owners should apply pet-friendly abrasives, deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter to the sidewalks around their properties before snowfall to reduce the possibility of icing and to prevent slips and falls. The Snow Team uses pet-friendly deicer on District pedestrian bridges.

Residential and commercial property owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within 8 daylight hours following the end of a snow event. Through the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program, qualified residents will be exempt from this requirement if they own and live in their own homes (single-family or apartment building with no more than three units) and are 65 years old or older and/or living with a disability. Residents may call 311 to apply.

The Department of Public Works leads the District Snow Team with support from the District Department of Transportation, Department of General Services, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, Serve DC, and several other agencies.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov. Residents may view Neighbor-2-Neighbor videos here for residents’ snow prep tips. ServeDC also urges residents to volunteer to clear their elderly and disabled neighbors’ sidewalks. Interested residents may register for the DC Volunteer Snow Team here.