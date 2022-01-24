Join TDCI’s Securities Division For “Financial Resolutions: Sowing the Seeds for a Bountiful Retirement”

NASHVILLE —The Securities Division of the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust and PBS Books to produce “Financial Resolutions: Sowing the Seeds for a Bountiful Retirement” virtual event to livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page, on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

Losing your retirement savings and investments to scams and fraud can be devastating. Some disguises are easy to spot while others trip up even the most seasoned traders. During the livestream, consumers will hear from financial professionals who can provide them with the inside scoop on the tricks fraudsters use to try and steal their money, and learn how to recognize when an offer is too good to be true. These useful tips will help consumers learn to protect the investments they worked so hard to earn.

The event will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions, submit comments and get answers in real time. After the livestream, the episode will be available on TDCI’s website and on pbsbooks.org/When-I’m-65 along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life.

To see earlier livestream events, visit the Securities playlist on TDCI’s YouTube page.

ABOUT THE GROUPS

About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance: Fostering fair marketplaces, public safety, and consumer education that promote the success of individuals and businesses while serving as innovative leaders. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Regulatory Boards, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Tennessee Emergency Communications Board and TennCare Oversight. https://www.tn.gov/commerce.html | https://www.facebook.com/Tennessee- CommerceAndInsurance | https://twitter.com/TNCommerceInsur

The Investor Protection Trust (IPT) is a nonprofit organization devoted to investor education. More than half of all Americans are now invested in the securities markets, making investor education and protection vitally important. Since 1993 the Investor Protection Trust has worked with the states and at the national level to provide the independent, objective investor education needed by all Americans to make wise and safe investment decisions. www.investorprotection.org | facebook.com/InvestorProtectionTrust | twitter.com/IPT_Info

PBS Books is a multi-platform initiative celebrating PBS programming. Born out of the desire to develop original content that would appeal to vast audience of diverse readers, PBS Books hosts regular social and digital engagement events, as well as live coverage of important literary events across the country. In 2018, PBS Books launched a Library Engagement Program to build and enhance working relationships among libraries, local PBS stations, cultural institutions, and readers. Today, the Library Network has more than 1,800 partners. www.pbsbooks.org | www.facebook.com/PBSBooks1 | twitter.com/pbsbooks