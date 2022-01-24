Submit Release
¡Show your Fire! A collaborative art campaign, open to all the brave ones out there

NAUCALPAN DE JUáREZ, ESTADO DE MéXICO, MéXICO, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUAN, the world’s first emotional museum, has the mission to promote humanism through art. Its online presence connects an international community in a reflective and beauty-filled universe.

The museum explores our inner world. LUAN’s digital content is elegant, aesthetic, and captivating. They offer attractive memberships with access to interactive maps, audios, texts, conversations, recommendations, art, digital courses; all with the clear intent to feed our souls with inspiration. Through Instagram, you’ll find awesome stuff they share on a daily basis. @LUANEmotionalMusem

To celebrate the beginning of a new year, LUAN created Show Your Fire!, a collaborative art campaign, open to all the brave ones out there with an Internet connection. The proposal is to reflect your emotions, ideas, or wishes in a creative manner.

Since 2020, LUAN has hosted various conversations through Live Sessions, and a constant need expressed by both speakers and listeners was the growing impulse to express oneself. LUAN believes self-expression and creativity are a must, so they created this safe space to allure the artist inside all of us to take a leap.

The invitation itself is a delight! Short minutes of interactive poetry with graphic art and perfect music. A conversation between the cosmos and a human, on the importance of creation and artistic expression. Enjoy the experience at www.showyourfire.com

Show Your Fire! is a provocation. Anyone with an authentic disposition is encouraged to share a piece of work and participate in LUAN’s first emotional international exhibition. Write it, draw it, paint it, record it, sing it, dance it, copy and paste it, sculpt it, knit it, or photograph it; the format is completely free, as long as you can upload your work or mail it to LUAN’s offices.

This is an enticing digital campaign. Everyone has something important to show, something valuable for others. We do not even need a “why”, just an emotional aperture.

The deadline to participate is February 15, 2022. You do not need to feel talented, you don’t need any special skills, and you may submit your piece(s) anonymously.

Once LUAN has received all fires, depending on the number of submissions and the public space health rules, the intention is to exhibit internationally in a digital format, and in a physical space.

Show your fire once, twice, or a thousand times, and invite others to participate. Art is not about being the best, it is about being the most “you” that you can be; the world is thirsty for authenticity.

LUAN Emotional Museum
www.luanmuseum.com
Youtube channel LUAN Emotional Museum https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWMBhgj0jhsaaz5trKzeLnQ
IG: https://www.instagram.com/luanemotionalmuseum/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/luanemotionalmuseum/
LUAN Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/70AvY2nJYFTYAQocCEFMep?si=OszSnQ3uQ-iWPvMBOwU2XA

