DNR seeks input on license system through Jan. 31

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources continues to look for input on how Minnesotans currently access the electronic license system and what they want in the future as systems are modernized.

A survey that allows people to provide feedback and share their experiences is open through Monday, Jan. 31, on the engagement page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/ELS).

“Thank you to all who have registered and taken the ELS survey,” said Jenifer Wical, marketing coordinator with the Fish and Wildlife Division outreach section. “Your input is key in our efforts to gather insight on modernizing this electronic license system in Minnesota. We welcome input from anyone who hasn’t yet taken the survey.”

Feedback from current and potential users — including anglers, boaters, hunters and recreational vehicle operators — is critically important. States throughout the nation are updating their license systems to take advantage of new technology and to improve customer experience. The survey takes 10 minutes or less to complete.

To access the survey, visit the engagement page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/ELS).

