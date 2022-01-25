Kevin Seawright and RPS Solutions Help First-Time Baltimore Homebuyer

Kevin Seawright and First-Time Baltimore Homebuyer

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RPS Solutions LLC (RPS), a firm that strives to create a more diverse society where home ownership is achieved, today shared the recent closing of its latest brokered deal. “We have sold to a first-time home buyer who is a music teacher in Baltimore City at Gardenville Elementary,” shared Kevin Seawright, Managing Partner, RPS. The sale follows the company’s mission of providing affordable housing options and guiding homebuyers through the process of investing in real estate to spur financial independence.

The home, located in North Baltimore, is an end-unit townhome that was recently renovated. Boasting three bedrooms and two bathrooms with over 1,900 square feet of living space, the home also offers plenty of natural light and a private back deck area with awning. New homeowner Johnathan Pettus said of the property, “When I walked in, I immediately said that this is the one after seeing about 10 other homes. The renovations and repairs make the house look and feel brand new. This is probably one of my best investments yet.”

RPS remains dedicated to helping members of the Baltimore community put their money to work for them as an investment as homeowners, rather than renters. The firm focuses on helping potential buyers overcome obstacles such as financial literacy and responsible investing. To this end, RPS works to create more affordable homes by reinvesting in the community itself, purchasing and renovating properties to bring value and opportunity to overlooked areas in the city and its surrounds. “From my first-hand involvement in the community, understanding the nuances of urban life, I quickly learned that there was a lack of available resources for individuals to start on their path to home ownership,” Seawright has shared previously. “RPS Solutions was born to bridge that gap.”

Pettus’ story is one of many that RPS has sought to tell in its push to create more affordable housing and supportive programs for homebuyers. “Being a first-time home buyer was exciting and stressful at the same time, but worth it” said Pettus. “I am in love with my new home.” By creating opportunity, these homes can help residents change their economic status, surpassing some of the obstacles created by the pitfalls of being caught in a rental income cycle and the rise of gentrification throughout Baltimore.

Kevin Seawright added "RPS continues to be proud of our success stories with first time home buyers, and affordable housing. To support a local educator makes this an even more rewarding experience for RPS. We will continue to strive in supporting the community with affordable and quality homes."

About RPS Solutions and Kevin Seawright

RPS Solutions LLC is a firm that offers a wide array of services including development, asset management, acquisition, governmental contracting and sale of assets. Founded in 2015, RPS Solutions helps make homeownership possible with financial resources and investable, renovated properties across Baltimore geared toward first-time homebuyers. The company, under the direction of Kevin Seawright as Managing Partner, seeks to create thriving communities by developing and establishing affordable, custom-enriched housing that can help families and individuals thrive with long term financial security.