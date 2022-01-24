DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published January 24, 2022)

Anyone interested in learning more about hunting squirrels in winter is invited to a webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at noon hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. James Burnham, DNR hunter and angler recruitment, retention, and reactivation coordinator, will discuss what to consider when hunting squirrels in winter – including tactics, strategies, gear, and ways to prepare them for the table.

The free webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration is required. More information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/fishwildlife/outreach).