Tekton Performance Films Announces Hiring of New Territory Manager for Ontario, Canada

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tekton Performance Films is pleased to announce the hiring of their new Territory Manager for Ontario, Ryan Mattingly.Tekton Performance Films is the largest, independently owned B2B distributor of window, architectural, and sign and graphics films in North America, particularly for the automotive film , residential/commercial film, and signs and graphics film industries. The company prides itself in developing long-term relationships across all channels, boasting 35 years of proven success in wholesale and exclusive territory management. At its core, everything Tekton Performance Films does starts and ends with the customer, including how and where they see the brand and how they engage with it.In the company’s latest news, Tekton Performance Films has recently hired a new Territory Manager to oversee its Ontario operations, Ryan Mattingly, who began the role on January 2nd, 2022. Ryan comes with over 15 years of experience as an installer and trainer to the automotive industry, making him an exceptional candidate for the demanding position.“I couldn’t be more pleased to accept my position with Tekton Performance Films,” Ryan says. “My role will involve both sales and the training of customers to support them in having access to opportunities that may not have been possible before. I look forward to the challenges and rewards the position will bring now and into the future.”Tekton Performance Films is headquartered in Guelph, Ontario – a locale that provides the company with proximity to all key buyers, industry partners, agency teams, and media. The company performs its sales and service operations in both English and French, establishing its credibility with the French-Canadian customer base who represent over 20% of Canada’s purchasing power.For more information about Tekton Performance Films, please visit https://tektonpf.com/ About Tekton Performance FilmsFounded in 2016 by Frank Cavallo and George Vanellis, Tekton Performance Films was created out of a love for the window film industry and a penchant for sales. Collectively, with over 35+ years of industry experience, the management team at Tekton Performance Films is well-positioned as one of Canada’s foremost business leaders in the window film industry. In late 2019, Matthew Rowlands was added as partner after spending the previous two decades in the sporting goods and footwear industries.Tekton Performance Films has collaborated with large corporations including Hyundai Canada, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, the NGCOA (National Golf Course Owners Association), and OSRA (Ontario Ski Resort Association) – just to name a few.