AB517 in Asm: Representative Cabrera added as a coauthor - 2022-01-24
WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to renumber and amend 66.1105 (20m) (a) 1.; to amend 66.1106 (1) (d); and to create 66.1105 (20m) (a) 1. b. of the statutes; Relating to: environmental pollution in an environmental remediation tax incremental district. (FE)
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/24/2022 Asm.
|Representative Cabrera added as a coauthor
|1/20/2022 Asm.
|Report passage as amended recommended by Committee on Ways and Means, Ayes 12, Noes 0
|662
