AB214 in Asm: Representative Cabrera added as a coauthor - 2022-01-24
WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to renumber 946.465; to amend 946.465 (title); and to create 946.465 (1) and 946.465 (2) (title) of the statutes; Relating to: refusing or tampering with a global positioning system tracking device and providing a penalty.
Status: A - Calendar
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/24/2022 Asm.
|Representative Cabrera added as a coauthor
|11/15/2021 Asm.
|Report passage recommended by Committee on Corrections, Ayes 10, Noes 0
|580
