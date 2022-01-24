Submit Release
AB214 in Asm: Representative Cabrera added as a coauthor - 2022-01-24

WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to renumber 946.465; to amend 946.465 (title); and to create 946.465 (1) and 946.465 (2) (title) of the statutes; Relating to: refusing or tampering with a global positioning system tracking device and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Calendar

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/24/2022 Asm. Representative Cabrera added as a coauthor  
11/15/2021 Asm. Report passage recommended by Committee on Corrections, Ayes 10, Noes 0 580

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab214

