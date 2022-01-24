SB100 in Asm: Representative Cabrera added as a coauthor - 2022-01-24

WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to renumber and amend 940.20 (2m) (b); to amend 940.20 (2m) (a) 1. and 1m. and 940.20 (2m) (a) 2.; and to create 940.20 (2m) (a) 1p. of the statutes; Relating to: battery or threat to a probation, extended supervision, and parole agent; a community supervision agent; or an aftercare agent or a family member of the agent and providing a penalty.