WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to amend 119.04 (1); and to create 20.255 (2) (cv) and 115.393 of the statutes; Relating to: community school start-up grants, funding for the University of Wisconsin System, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Colleges and Universities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab813
You just read:
AB813 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-24
