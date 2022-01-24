SB346 in Sen: Senate Amendment 2 offered by Senator Testin - 2022-01-24

WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to create 20.370 (1) (fq), 20.370 (6) (dd) and 23.22 (2) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: grants to map, control, eradicate, monitor, and minimize the spread of wild parsnip; funding for the Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation; granting rule-making authority; and making an appropriation. (FE)