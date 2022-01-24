SB673 in Sen: Representative Cabrera added as a cosponsor - 2022-01-24

WISCONSIN, January 24 - An Act to repeal 256.35 (3s) (a) 1.; to renumber and amend 256.35 (4); to amend 20.465 (3) (qm), 256.35 (1) (d), 256.35 (1) (gm) and 256.35 (3s) (bm) (title); and to create 256.35 (1) (es), 256.35 (3s) (br), 256.35 (3s) (d) 4m. and 256.35 (4) (a) to (g) of the statutes; Relating to: Next Generation 911 and geographic information system grants and making an appropriation. (FE)