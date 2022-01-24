The Power of Creation Ahayah New Day: In the Beginning it was Black is Now Available on Online Bookstores Worldwide
The book is an eye-opening truth about the hidden black history of the Negros and who they are on the earth today. It speaks about what's needed to get their power back as people living in righteousness.
With masterful language and deep, inspiring themes, the book impacts the people of all faith to gain wisdom and knowledge of the scriptures. Spiritual knowledge helps overcome darkness, hate, and oppression and helps people change their destinies.
Tanzaniyah Kash, a renowned author, believer, and spiritual guide has released her book, The Power of Creation Ahayah New Day: In the Beginning it was Black. The book was written in inspiration and honor of her beloved mother, who always urged Kash to read the scriptures to find wisdom and personal strength. The poems comprise the treasures of spiritual wisdom that readers should take the time to listen and follow.
Tanzaniyah Kasha explains:
“All we have to do is pick up our holy black history book and read to get understanding about your life to receive the whole earth that is promised to us by our repentance and obedience that will create the courage to reunite with your black royal family as one nation of strong, wise black brilliant people using our gift of power and creation to rethink our choices out of this captivity.”
Writing this book aims to help the heathen nations with different identities research their black history and connect with their past. Reconnecting with our values and identities will give more understanding of the present, enabling us to follow the commands of the Most High. Moreover, sinful thinking and wicked worldly plans have spiritually disintegrated our souls. Being born and grown up in a dysfunctional society, our mind is preoccupied with vicious thoughts. Consequently, we adopted sinful, immoral behaviors. However, due to a lack of knowledge and awareness of sin, we cannot identify the sinful acts in our surroundings.
Moreover, we lack the self-control and strength to fight evil. The deceivers are all around us, representing evil and wickedness worldwide at a higher rate. They are desperately trying to control everything. Therefore, we need to connect our energy by using the wisdom of Father Holy. The light of knowledge and wisdom awaits those who wish to attain divine light and purify their souls.
By reading the book, The Power of Creation Ahayah New Day: In the Beginning it was Black, the readers will learn how to survive in a wicked world. The book allows them to rethink our creation and look up to Yashayah’s light, our Messiah that will guide us to the righteous path. Gaining spirituality is the greatest power blessed to the soul that enables us to choose truth over deception, change our thoughts to think with more wisdom and insight, and attain the power to make wiser decisions in our lives.
The Power of Creation Ahayah New Day will resonate with any reader belonging to any faith who wishes to turn away from false teachings and step into the light of true knowledge. Reading the book helps provide spiritual freedom to people to create healthy families and livable communities. It is the commitment of the author to spread wisdom, truth, and spiritual strength to people to lead the world righteously without living in fear.
The book is available for purchase at Amazon, Waterstones, Lulu, and other major online book retailers worldwide.
About the Author
Tanzaniyah Kash is an author, believer, and spiritual guide who has found her calling spreading a message of peace. She has overcome many challenges, but her great achievement is rejecting Satan and taking control of her own life. She lives and writes in Atlanta, GA.
Tanzaniyah Kash
Author
