YouTube Channel Xavier Kickz Inspires Creativity, Passion with Worldwide Audience
Artist showcases custom shoe designs, skateboards, electronics and moreDANVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the customized shoe trend continues to rise in popularity, YouTube creator Xavier Crews uses his fast-growing channel Xavier Kickz to inspire his audience of millions across the world by sharing unique and creative ways to customize shoes, clothing, electronics, skateboards and more.
Nearing 400K regular subscribers and hundreds of thousands more who watch his videos, Xavier Kickz posts consistently amass tens of thousands of views, some as high as 5.6 million for his custom Nike Air Force 1s. Across the entire channel Xavier Kickz has exceeded over 36 million views.
The videos feature Crews customizing shoes, skateboards, Air pods, gaming controllers, phone cases, hats and even a basketball with colorful, unique designs. But Crews’ favorite – and most popular projects – involve Nike Air Force 1s. “I love that canvas because you can do so much with them,” Crews explains.
From paint pens to hydro dips and doodle designs to airbrushing, Crews comes up with fun and creative ideas that inspire his fans to create their own designs. Once he creates the custom design, Crews typically hosts a giveaway where fans have a chance to win the finished product.
Crews, a software engineer by day, attracts young fans from all over the world. The Xavier Kickz videos are entertaining and fun and encourage his audience to use their imagination and create something on their own
“For me, the best part of what I do is to inspire my audience to create,” says Crews. “Everyone needs an outlet for their creativity, and I try to make it easy and fun for my audience to copy and build on the designs I come up with. When they see me do it, it gives them confidence and inspiration to do it themselves. I love seeing what they can do on their own.”
Customized shoes have been a hot trend for several years now that doesn’t seem to be subsiding. Major brands like Nike, Puma and Vans all have their own custom shoe offerings and there are plenty of DIY options like Zazzle that allow users to create custom shoes and clothing. But the allure of watching the process by someone with design talent like Crews has his audience hooked.
Crews’ highly engaged audience has attracted collaborations with brands like Angelus Leather Paint Company, Reshoevn8r, Karma, Raid Shadow Legends, Pioneer DJ, and Hibbett Sports for an event, with additional partnerships and events in the works. Crews is planning more charity events and philanthropic efforts for 2022.
Since 2017 Crews has posted nearly 120 videos and he’s not stopping anytime soon. “People are tired of looking like everyone else. They want something cool and unique and even better if they can make it themselves. I’m really happy to be a part of that.”
About Xavier Kickz
Xavier Kickz is the YouTube channel created by Xavier Crews, an artist who demonstrates how to design custom shoes, other wearables and electronics. See his videos at: Xavier Kickz
