Trails Carolina Introduces New Family Services Director

LAKE TOXAWAY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trails Carolina located in western North Carolina, introduced their new Family Services Director, Leah Madamba. Her role is to help parents build vital skills in supporting their young adult’s journey at Trails Carolina. As the new Family Services Director, Leah will oversee the protocols for assigning therapists and coaches for each family.

As an essential part of the wilderness experience, which combines elements of nature with team-building activities that help kids regain confidence and self-value, they are proud to have Leah join their dedicated team. The team continues to illuminate students' minds with positive reinforcements and guides for a better, productive future.

Trails Carolina is a wilderness therapy program helping adolescents ages 10-17 who struggle with mental health. These may be a lack of self-esteem, loss of hope, and problems at home or school. They take a proactive approach to help kids understand their self-worth while building or rebuilding their communication skills for better outcomes.

In addition, students learn how to solve problems while interacting with helpful staff and fellow students. From adaptability and resilience to critical thinking, staff implements several core values designed to broaden the minds and capacities of their students.

At the forefront of the therapeutic wilderness programs are parental involvement. Parents are strongly encouraged to join their children in this enlightening and educational experience of a lifetime. As part of their family's team, children's therapists, family coaches, medical coordinators, teachers, equine specialists, and many others will guide families and kids each step of the way.

Leah Madamba works with the parents to support their journey at Trails. As the new Family Services Director, she brings years of experience to this position and is fully qualified to ensure a successful experience at Trails Carolina.

With a dedicated team of experts, they work together to understand a child's behavior in various contexts. These include family life, peers, schools, recreation, and personal reflection time. Enabling the team to create personalized plans that teach kids essential skills -- they can use - throughout their lives.

Leah has worked in the therapeutic and counseling field for over 20 years in various roles. She also loves nature and grew up camping and spending time outdoors. She happened to be looking for a position that combines counseling with outdoor experiences.

Trails Carolina offers an environment that removes obstacles, improves communications, and rebuilds the bonds between children and their families. Leah's passion and dedication are what Trails were looking for to lead the Family Services at Trails Carolina, a life-changing wilderness therapy program that helps many people learn important lessons.

Leah also supervises all aspects of the family program, including supervision of family coaches, maintaining support calls for parents, and developing new ways to partner with families. In addition, she provides family services, counseling, and emotional wellness, emphasizing child development and growth. Trails Carolina is happy to welcome Leah to their leadership team to enter the New Year.

As always, the Trails Carolina wilderness program continues to give a children the confidence and coping skills needed to live productive, healthier lives. With a proven track record of success, we can help children and parents work together to focus on personal growth and healing.