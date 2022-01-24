Responsible Cyber and Holotech Give Cyber Security a Friendly Facelift
EINPresswire.com/ -- Responsible Cyber Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-headquartered cyber security company, has struck an agreement with Holotech Studios, Inc., to bring CyberDan–a friendly expert on safety and security matters – into the field of cyber security to break up the humdrum surrounding related discussions. We expect the collaboration to benefit overall cyber awareness, especially given its deviance from the usual cut-and-dried approach to cyber security and the familiarity of most with the official face of Animaze.
The announcement of the new mascot comes a month after the company launched its "12 Days of Christmas with CyberDan" campaign, which highlighted common pitfalls to avoid while shopping for the holidays and communicating during the festive season. "In the time that CyberDan has been with us, Responsible Cyber has seen an uptick in interest concerning cyber security across all our socials" said Magda Chelly, Responsible Cyber's Managing Director, and co-founder.
"We look forward to working closely with Holotech to put out more engaging and business-friendly content in the name of greater cyber security awareness, particularly as the demand for cyber security solutions grows," she added.
In recent times, Responsible Cyber has announced their intentions for CyberDan to become a mainstay in the impending launch of their Cyber Immunity campaign, which is a great initiative that will offer fellow Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) a complimentary Immunity Report each that summarizes key areas for improvement with specific regard to their individual cyber exposures.
In today's digital-first landscape, we cannot leave solely cyber security to the professionals – basic user education is a necessity for a safer ecosystem. Even before that, web users have to develop an interest in what the experts have to say. This is where Holotech comes into play.
"Our goal is to put digital shape-shifting powers at everyone's fingertips today. We envision everyone communicating online, no matter the hardware they are using, to be able to embody Pixar-level characters at the press of a button, in real-time." CEO Dragos Stanculescu remarked.
Between Responsible Cyber's premier consultancy services, and Holotech’ s avatar customization software, Animaze, cyber security will cease to be a dull topic as audiences can look forward to reliable scam avoidance and fraud detection tips from a cheery raccoon with aviator glasses and purple headphones.
About Responsible Cyber
Responsible Cyber has been in the business of empowering businesses, small and large, with comprehensive cyber security support through their innovative solutions, open sharing of cyber security know-how and extensive awareness outreach initiatives to those in and outside of the industry since its incorporation in 2016. With seasoned cyber security professionals at the helm, and as a newly crowned World Economic Forum New Champion, Responsible Cyber activates impactful networks and an intrepid team of experienced specialists across multiple varied backgrounds to bring their 360° cyber security platform, IMMUNE, to global markets and businesses.
Visit https://responsible-cyber.com/ for more information.
About Holotech Studios
Holotech Studios, Inc. is developing the next generation of amazing interactive avatar technology for PC and smartphones. Their mission is to put the power of avatar–based communication in the palm of everyone's hand. Their products are used by millions of people all over the world – including top YouTube, Twitch and TikTok stars like Ohmwrecker, Theonemanny and It's PuffPuff.
Visit https://www.animaze.us/ for more information.
Media Contact
Adina Constantin
Chief of Staff
adina.constantin@holotech.eu
The Holotech team can also be reached at support@animaze.us.
Wen Sin Lim
Content Creator
wslim@responsible-cyber.com
The Responsible Cyber team can also be reached at info@responsible-cyber.com.
