Greenpenny a Presenting Sponsor of RENEW Wisconsin Renewable Energy Summit

Greenpenny is a virtual carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. RENEW Wisconsin's Energy Summit is January 27, 2022

Sustainable financing is the sole mission of greenpenny. We are trying to make solar affordable and available for all property owners in Wisconsin and beyond.” — Jason MacDuff, greenpenny President

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenpenny will be a presenting sponsor at the RENEW Wisconsin 2022 Renewable Energy Summit. This year’s summit, All Roads Lead to Clean Energy, will highlight the convergence of methods, technologies, people and scale at the intersection of Wisconsin’s energy transformation. The event will be held January 27th virtually or in-person in Madison, Wisconsin.

“The Summit will bring together renewable energy professionals, policymakers, utility leaders, government officials, students and advocates to advance principles and practices in renewable energy,” stated Heather Allen, executive director of RENEW Wisconsin. “The annual event is for anyone who cares about Wisconsin’s clean energy future.”

Greenpenny President to Serve on Panel Discussion

“We learned last year that the Summit is a great place to exchange ideas and learn from others involved in solutions to further advance renewables,” said Jason MacDuff, president of greenpenny. “We look forward to participating in the forum, Stacking Capital for Renewable Energy in Wisconsin, where we’ll discuss how projects are funded - everything from homes, businesses, non-profits and farms, to large-scale renewable ventures.”

As a Summit sponsor and participant, greenpenny will share information about its work in the clean energy space through solar financing. “Sustainable financing is the sole mission of greenpenny,” continues MacDuff. “We are trying to do our part to make solar affordable and available for all property owners in Wisconsin and beyond.”

To register, click here and use the discount code, ‘greenpenny friend’ to receive ten percent off registration for the RENEW Wisconsin Renewable Energy Summit.

About greenpennySM

Greenpenny is a virtual and carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Greenpenny, powered by Decorah Bank & Trust Co. in Northeast Iowa, is employee-owned and has a decades-long commitment to positive environmental practices. For more information, please visit www.greenpenny.com or call 888-GPENNY0.

Member FDIC | An Equal Housing Lender

Greenpenny Key Points

• Headquartered in Decorah, Iowa, a community with one of the highest solar energy adoption rates, per capita, in the nation.

• Residential and commercial solar financing is available in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

• Deposit services are FDIC Insured and available for people across the nation. Money deposited in greenpenny is secure, earns interest, and is only used to finance renewable energy systems and carbon reducing efficiency projects – no fossil fuels.

• Customers access easy-to-use, hi-tech online and mobile banking platforms with zero ATM fees worldwide – ever. And greenpenny bankers are available at 888-GPENNY0 (888-473-6690).

• Greenpenny has financed hundreds of commercial and residential solar loan projects across the Midwest.

