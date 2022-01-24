Let's Nurture releases Community App Platform for North American Communities, Charities and Not for profit organizations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Let's Nurture is excited to announce the release of our Community App; explicitly designed to help Canadian communities and not for profit industries. In a brief press release regarding the Community's app, CEO Ketan Raval said, "As an immigrant when we saw that a lot of small communities are managing themselves using WhatsApp groups or Facebook pages only. We thought we could create a cost-effective community app which can help small communities to operate and collaborate easily."
Raval added further, staying, "This app will be hosted by us and will cost less than $25 a month for the community to have their own app and also manage their marketing & advertising campaigns effectively."
The Community App comes preloaded with a number of features such as:
Personal Social Network: The Community App comes preloaded with its own social media platform, allowing you to add other users, post content, and get comments and reactions from those in your circle.
Content Management Systems: Easily format, post, and present whatever content you or your business has with the Community App's Content Management System.
Group Chat and Instant Messaging: Whether you need a group chat for everyone at your business or to simply engage in one on one chats with employees or friends, the Community app's built in messaging system should fit all your needs.
Donation & Fundraising: Need some extra funds for your business? Have an unexpected financial emergency? The community app platform has built-in donation features, allowing you to easily give to those in your community in need.
Event Scheduling & Modules: If you're looking to easily schedule, share, and host your own unique online or in-person events, the Community App's event module makes all of this easy, making sure you get as many guests as possible!
Job Listing: Is your business or organization hiring but not looking to go through the vetting process of using job board sites? You can list and vet potential employees directly through the Community App's job listing section.
News Aggregation: Looking to keep up with local news? Community App's built-in news aggregator uses GPS technology to get you the most relevant stories for your location.
Membership Directory & Options: Looking to learn more about the Community App's memberships and the options related to your subscription? The membership directory has all your information & more.
A Dashboard for Notifications & Communications: Keep all your notifications, emails, and communications in one place with our easy-to-use, streamlined dashboard.
Ketan Raval added “We have few communities using our platform already and based on their feedback we are evolving our solution. “
Ketan Raval
