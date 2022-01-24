Microsegmentation Market Grow at CAGR of 24.9% with Industry Size, New Opportunities, Future Trends, And Forecast 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Summary -

The Microsegmentation market study for the 2022–2027

The global microsegmentation market was valued at US$ 983.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3,032.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2020 and 2027.

Microsegmentation Market Overview -

During the forecast period, the market is likely to develop due to an increase in the adoption of integrated data protection and workload isolation in small and medium businesses (SMEs). Because SMEs lack security methods to protect their data, cloud infrastructure, endpoints, networks, and applications, microsegmentation in SMEs creates secure zones in data centres and cloud deployments and isolates and secures each workload individually. Microsegmentation solutions are in high demand among SMEs and large corporations in order to meet IT security standards. Cloudfare, for example, has created Cloudfare for Teams, a suite of technologies that protects a firm and its employees around the world. Cloudflare for Teams is a new service that secures and regulates internet traffic to protect employees and businesses from threats on the internet.

Furthermore, rising cyber-attacks are likely to fuel market expansion over the predicted period. According to a research released by the Engineering Employers Federation (EEF) in 2018, cyber-attacks affected 48 percent of manufacturers, and 21 percent of manufacturers lost intellectual property as a result of cyber-attacks. Microsegmentation is a method of reducing the amount of cyber hazards in a company. Hillstone CloudHive, for example, was launched by Hillstone Networks, a China-based company that provides innovative and effective network solutions to enterprise customers, to upgrade its microsegmentation solution for cloud workload protection and monitor inbound and outbound virtual machine traffic using correlation analysis.

Competitive Section

Major players operating in the global microsegmentation market include Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Akamai Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Okta, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC, Cyxtera Technologies, Sophos Group Plc, Google LLC, Microsoft, Inc., VMware Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Cloudflare, IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Unisys, vArmour, Inc., OPAQ Networks, Inc., ExtraHop Networks, ShieldX, Bracket Computing Inc., Nutanix, and Cloudvisory.

Drivers & Trends -

The report has included a comprehensive analysis of different factors that fuel the growth of the microsegmentation market. It includes growth potential, drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges and risks, and opportunities that transform the market in a negative or positive way. Every factor has been evaluated in detail to offer a complete accurate grasp of the market.

Global Microsegmentation Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic -

COVID-19 has affected the majority of countries worldwide, and the majority of countries have declared lockdown. Assailants are utilising COVID-19 as bait to imitate company brands by fooling employees and customers, phishing ransomware and spam attacks are on the rise. These assaults threaten not only enterprises, but also end consumers who download COVID-19-related information by infecting them with ransomware masquerading as legal programmes. COVID-19-themed attacks are being launched in the form of phishing emails including a malicious attachment that will interrupt the system and steal crucial credentials. As a result, demand for microsegmentation solutions rises.

Method of Research -

The accurate information in the Microsegmentation market research is supplied in the shape of diagrams and pie graphs for the convenience of readers. The overall presentation of the report is interesting, with a basic structure, arrangements, and specific data based on reassurance and awareness. Administrators, major actors on the lookout, topographical division, product type and depiction, and market end-customer applications were all analysed by the investigation team. For each segment and region, it calculates transaction revenues. The report's goal is to give a more complete view of the current situation, the economic slump, and COVID-19's impact on the overall business.

Segments covered: -

By Component: Software and Services

By Service: Managed Services and Professional Services

By Security: Network Security, Database Security, and Application Security

By Deployment Type: On-premises and Cloud

By Organization Size: SMEs and Large Enterprises

By Vertical: Government & Defense, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, and Others

Fastest Growing Regional Analysis -

Geographically, the Microsegmentation market is separated into regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The research covers all from manufacturing and customer shares to market size and market share, import and export ratios, supply and demand, consumer demand ratios, technological improvements, R&D, organization growth, economic growth, and a strong market presence in every region. The report covers a detailed analysis for each major regional market across the globe and provides future outlook predictions for the same.

· North America

· Europe

· Asia-Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East

· Africa

The Report's Key Takeaways -

· The major market participants, such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors, and others, are examined in the report.

· There is a detailed description of each company. The research also includes information on the company's capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and technological advancements.

· The market's growth factors are examined in depth, as are the market's many end users.

· Data and information by market player, area, kind, application, and other criteria can be added, as well as bespoke research tailored to unique needs.

· The market's SWOT analysis is presented in this study.