Orientalmotor Released the BLV-R Series Brushless DC Motor (BLDC)
EINPresswire.com/ -- BLV-R series brushless DC motor (BLDC) is specially designed by Dongfang Motor to meet the operation requirements of AGV/AMR. Dongfang Motor launched the BLV-R series of low voltage input power DC motors. Based on the successful BLV series, BLV-R Motor benefits from specially designed enhancements that make it a cost-effective solution in AGV and AMR.
The BLV-R series is designed with enhanced speed capabilities and proprietary communication systems. In addition, they are compact and ideal for use in limited internal space, usually for AGV.
The low-voltage input power DC motor driver is only 75mm x 65mm x 29mm and weighs only 120g, making the BLV-R series the smallest integrated BLDC driver in the industry today.
The motor is also compact. For example, a 100W motor with a 30:1 gearbox is 108.4mm long and weighs only 2.4kg.
The range of available voltages has been expanded to 15VDC to 55VDC and the speed control range is 1:4000rpm. This wide input range is particularly conducive to AGV operation, dealing with voltage changes that are difficult for AGV to manage. For example, it can compensate for the voltage drop in the AGV battery so that it can continue to operate. It also ensures that in other cases, if the reverse regeneration of energy causes a temporary increase in battery voltage, the AGV remains operational.
The position Hall sensor with higher resolution in the motor enhances the feedback of the motor, improves the stop accuracy, and reduces the running speed. Improved torque control in the drive results in a stable speed that can be easily maintained. The BLV-R series also has torque control accurate to 1rpm. In general, brushless DC motors are difficult to achieve these levels of performance, but this is a basic requirement of AGV because it enables them to move smoothly and make very accurate turns.
Another new feature is the ATL function. This mode allows the motor to provide up to 300% of the rated torque continuously unless a thermal alarm of the driver is triggered. This is particularly suitable for motors used in AGV, which usually need to transport goods on-ramps and ramps of the warehouse.
Proprietary ID sharing mode is another enhancement. Developed by Dongfang Motor, it allows commands to be sent to multiple motors at the same time. This ensures the accuracy of the AGV movement and helps to run smoothly in narrow areas.
The 24 VDC input driver and all-new W (1 HP) and 200 W (1 HP) brushless DC motors are energy efficient and extend the life of the AGV battery. Compact drivers support Modbus or CANopen communication. In addition, the BLV-R series has also received UL and CE certification from easybom.inc
