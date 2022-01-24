(Video) Iran: Marking the Anniversary of Freedom of MEK's Leader from the Shah’s Prison
Isfahan – Activities of the Resistance Units and MEK Supporters on the anniversary of Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s prison in 1979 – Posting large banner in motorway – January 20, 2022.
Mashhad – Activities of the Resistance Units and MEK supporters on the anniversary of Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s prison in 1979.
Tabriz – Activities of the Resistance Units and MEK supporters on the anniversary of Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s prison in 1979 – “Massoud Rajavi to the heroic political prisoners: Resist, the day of freedom of political prisoners will come”.
Shiraz and Rasht – Activities of the Resistance Units and MEK supporters on the anniversary of Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s prison in 1979 – ”Massoud Rajavi: It is not possible to keep a nation captive forever” – January 20, 2022.
Karaj – Activities of the Resistance Units and MEK supporters on the anniversary of Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s prison in 1979 – “Massoud Rajavi: The MEK has only one dream, and that is the overthrow of the religious dictatorship in Iran”.
Zanjan – Activities of the Resistance Units and MEK Supporters on the anniversary of Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s prison in 1979 – “Honoring January 20, the day of freedom of Massoud Rajavi, the Iranian people’s hope, and inspiration,”.
Neyshabur – Activities of the Resistance Units and MEK supporters on the anniversary of Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s prison in 1979 – “Massoud Rajavi: The MEK has only one dream, the overthrow of the religious dictatorship in Iran”.
“Massoud Rajavi: The MEK has only one dream, the overthrow of the religious dictatorship in Iran.”
“Massoud Rajavi: The MEK has only one dream, the overthrow of the religious dictatorship in Iran.”
In recent days, on the anniversary of the freedom of Mr. Masoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance, from the Shah’s prison, in 1979, Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) supporters and the Resistance Units marked the anniversary in Tehran and many Iranian cities including Karaj, Tabriz, Rasht, Ahvaz, Isfahan, Shiraz, Qom, Mashhad, Urmia, Zanjan, Qazvin, Shadegan, Neyshabur, Kazerun, and Kashan by posting banners covering his messages and calls to the Iranian youth and compatriots.
The banners read: “Marking the anniversary of the freedom of Massoud Rajavi and the last group of political prisoners from the Shah’s prison,”
“Honoring January 20, the day of freedom of Massoud Rajavi, the Iranian people’s hope, and inspiration,”
“Let the people of the world know that Massoud is our leader,”
“Massoud Rajavi: It is impossible to keep a nation captive forever,”
“Massoud Rajavi: The secret to freeing Iran is to say down with the principle of velayat-e faqih, long live freedom. Our mission is to overthrow the religious dictatorship,”.
“Massoud Rajavi: The fate of Iran will be determined with the uprising of its valiant sons and daughters and their sacrifices.”
The activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK have continued also throughout the third week of January.
Below is the report on some of these activities on January 16, in different Iranian cities, including Tehran, Tabriz, Rasht, Ahvaz, Isfahan, Semnan, Qom, Mashhad, Saravan, Gorgan, Urmia, Zanjan, Nur, Kahrizak, and Birjand. Among the slogans were:
“Massoud Rajavi: Hail to the imprisoned Resistance Units,” “Massoud Rajavi: The Resistance Units will bring victory,”
“Massoud Rajavi: The fate of Iran will be determined with the uprising of its vanguard sons and daughters and their sacrifice,” “Massoud Rajavi: The army of the unemployed, destitute, and the looted will rise,” “Massoud Rajavi: The secret to national salvation is to say down with the principle of Velayat-e Faqih, long live freedom.
Our mission is to overthrow the religious dictatorship,” “Death to the dictator, death to Khamenei and (Ebrahim) Raisi.”
Isfahan— “PMOI/MEK members and Resistance Units are committed to overthrow the Iranian regime”
Isfahan— “No one can enchain a nation forever. This is God’s will and the tradition of history”
Isfahan— “What is the solution when the religious dictatorship beat, assault and kill? Anything except standing tall against it?”
Isfahan— “PMOI and the Iranian Resistance is seeking to annihilate the IRGC”
Isfahan— “We must rise to take back our legitimate rights”
Isfahan— “The fight to overthrow the regime will remain on track even if just one PMOI/MEK member is alive”
Isfahan— “The meaning of PMOI member is to stay true to your promises to your people for achieving freedom”
Isfahan— “Iran’s destiny will be written by Iranian people’s uprising and their sacrifice”
Isfahan— “In the name of God. I congratulate the Iranian people on the anniversary of Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from Shah’s prison... Down with Khamenei, hail Rajavi. Khamenei, your end is near”
Isfahan— “I congratulate the people and the Resistance Units on the anniversary of Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from prison. We will celebrate the overthrow of the regime in Iran”
Mashhad— “The main solution for national salvation is to say ‘down with the rule of mullahs and hail to the army of freedom’”
Mashhad— “How sweet is the dawn of freedom. Hail to the people and freedom”
Mashhad— “Happy anniversary of freedom of Massoud Rajavi from the Shah’s prison”
Mashhad— “Honoring January 20, the anniversary of Massoud Rajavi’s freedom”
Mashhad— “Massoud Rajavi is our leader”
Mashhad— “Honoring January 20, the anniversary of Massoud Rajavi’s freedom”
Tabriz— “PMOI/MEK members and Resistance Units are committed to overthrow this regime”
Tabriz— “Keep the flame of uprising alive everywhere all the time”
Shiraz— “The main solution for national salvation is to say ‘down with the rule of mullahs and hail to the army of freedom’”
Shiraz— “Honoring the anniversary of the freedom of Massoud Rajavi and congratulation to the people of Iran…”
Ahvaz— “Heroic political prisoners! Resist! Jan 20 will repeat again.”
