Same Day Delivery Inc. - Wage And Hour Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Same Day Delivery Inc. - Wage And Hour Investigation
Drivers And Supervisors Of Same Day Delivery Who Believe They Have Been Victims Of Wage And Hour Violations Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential wage and hour claims on behalf of Delivery Drivers and Supervisors of Same Day Delivery Inc.
The wage and hour investigation concerns whether Same Day Delivery failed to pay their Delivery Drivers and Supervisors legally required wages, including overtime, under the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”) and state labor laws.
A proposed Fair Labor Standards Act collective action complaint has been filed (1:22-cv-00520) against Same Day Delivery Inc. in United States District Court, Southern District of New York. According to the complaint, filed on January 20, 2022, the Same Day Delivery Defendants failed to pay their delivery drivers legally required wages under the FLSA and New York State Labor Law, including overtime.
DELIVERY DRIVERS AND SUPERVISORS EMPLOYED BY SAME DAY DELIVERY WHO BELIEVE THEY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF WAGE AND HOUR VIOLATIONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C., MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, FOR A NO-OBLIGATION EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, consumers victimized by fraud or deception, and employees who have suffered economic harm from employer wage and hour violations.
Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+1 215-792-6676 ext. 804
