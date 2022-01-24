Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market Size Worth US$ 203.17 million By 2028 | CAGR 7.3%: The Insight Partners
Adoption of New-Generation Multizone Hot Runner Controller Technology to Provide Growth Opportunities for Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market - 2021–2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Control Zone,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 124.31 million in 2021 to US$ 203.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028.
Strategic Insights
Report Coverage Details
Market Size Value in US$ 124.31 million in 2021
Market Size Value by US$ 203.17 million by 2028
Growth rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2021-2028
Forecast Period 2021-2028
Base Year 2021
No. of Pages 160
No. Tables 80
No. of Charts & Figures 87
Historical data available Yes
Segments covered Type, Application and Control Zone
Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
The whole time from the start to the finish of a process is referred to as the cycle time. Hot runner temperature controllers facilitate the reduction of plastic waste and cycle time, allowing for cost savings. This can be accomplished by maintaining a consistent heating temperature throughout the molded plastic item or polymer. The scrap generated by using a hot runner controller is limited or nil, further lowering the machine's running costs. Moreover, the trash generated can be reused, and the scrap can be reshaped by grinding it in the hot runner controller system again.
A shorter cycle time further translates into a reduced cost per part. Sink marks can also be avoided by using hot runners. Shorter cycle times can be attributed to the fact that the thickest part controls cooling time; thus, removing the cold runner will minimize cycle time. For instance, in several thin-wall injection molding methods, cycle time is less than 5 seconds. Moreover, hot runner temperature controllers use less plastic and consume less energy; moreover, they demand less manual labor for runner handling, trimming, and regrinding.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market
The COVID-19 pandemic hit almost all industries across the world in FY 2020 due to lockdown measures imposed by various countries, which disrupted the supply chain of different industries as well as generated a demand & supply gap in different industries. The packaging industry in North America has faced many challenges due to suspended or disturbed operations in the food & beverages, automotive, and medical industries. Assembly plants and supplier facilities in different countries in North America were closed in March and May 2020.
Progress of IoT and Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) play a vital role in the automation and plastic molding processes. Technological enhancements such as integrating linked devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart sensors are among the key factors contributing to the hot runner temperature controller market growth. These cutting-edge technologies aid real-time data collection and analysis for the plastic molding process, lowering the risk of production flaws and errors.
The RFID reader and connection allow enhanced communication and information-sharing capabilities to numerous equipment and devices, which helps firms in transition toward Industry 4.0. Other factors, including the introduction of Industry 4.0 and favorable government regulations for the use of lightweight plastic molding systems, are expected to further propel the industry growth in the coming years.
Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
EMI Corporation; EWIKON HEIßKANALSYSTEME GMBH; Gammaflux; GÜNTHER Heisskanaltechnik GmbH; Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.; Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG; Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc.; FISA Corporation; INGLASS S.P.A.; and HILLENBRAND, INC. (MOLD-MASTERS) are among the key players in the global Hot Runner Temperature Controller market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.
In June 2021, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Ltd., a leading industrial technology provider to the plastics processing community, partnered with Chem-Trend on a system solution that creates repeatability during the critical color change process, allowing operators to work faster, more accurately, and more efficiently. Within the Husky AltaniumMold Controller operator interface, the team designed a novel guided method that is easily accessible to operators. The instructions specifically for moulds with hot runner systems detail a simple, yet extremely successful technique to set up and complete the color change procedure.
In October 2019, EWIKON HEIßKANALSYSTEME GMBH launched a new EWIKON pro CONTROL range of hot runner controllers. The competent EWIKON pro CONTROL series of hot runner controllers enables comfortable, reliable, and precise control of hot runner system with intuitive and self-explanatory touch screen operation. Pro Regulate is generally suitable for ordinary applications and demanding high-cavitation systems with small and low-mass hot runner nozzles that are difficult to control due to its rapid control behavior.
