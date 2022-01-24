Revolutionary Trading Ecosystem "PayGo" Presale Begins on February 16

PayGo's presale launches on February 16, offering an ultimate combination of decentralization, scalability, and security in its gateway for merchants & traders.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by payment experts and weathered retail POS & commerce professionals, PayGo is the unsurpassed cryptocurrency payment ecology for investors, consumers, and businesses. PayGo is launching the Whitelist PreSale on 16th February 2022, which will create a massive wave in the industry.

Offering fully decentralized, scalable, and zero transaction charges, this payment processor aims to transform the crypto-payment future with its native PayGo tokens like never thought before. PayGo’s marketplace PayGo will be the only currency to buy, optimizing the trades exponentially.

A reliable cryptocurrency wallet- PayGo enables clients to spend their coins at a wide range of eCommerce stores, lo cal cafes, restaurants with extraordinary convenience and minimal charges. Further benefits include decentralized and instant payments, identity protection. Remarkably when the users pay for online shopping and other expenses through PayGo, the platform extends several benefits, bonuses, and Earn Rewards that they can exchange to shop more.

PayGo offers an alternative to traditional payments like Visa, MasterCard, or PayPal, which charge almost 3.9% per transaction (between 2-4% for merchants) along with zero points of failures in Decentralized payments, safeguard from third-party monitoring, and option to make payment rewarding via staking.

Moreover, with its implementation into eCommerce websites or integration in existing ERP, merchants can sell their goods online while being paid immediately in crypto of their choice. "Our core principle to build the payment industry's decentralized digital economy are Trustless, immutable and efficient," shared the PayGo team.

In addition to instantly spending their tokens on daily expenditures, investors can partner up with merchants to run promotions & campaigns and stake PayGo tokens to earn more rewards while enjoying exclusively dedicated privileges.

Time to grab the PayGo tokens from https://paygo.global/# as the presale launches on 16th February 2022!

Based on BEP-20, which quickens the processing time and makes integration easier while avoiding heft transaction charges, PayGo Ecosystem offers its very own PayGo Wallet, eCommerce, Point of Sale (POS) terminal, and Reward system. The ecosystem will have a fixed, un-mineable 10 Billion supply against inflation to fight the economic crisis.

Upon being inquired about the necessity of his invention, CEO & Founder-PayGo shared, “Despite decentralization of cryptocurrencies, making payments with them has always been a lengthy activity with hefty charges like traditional options.

As cryptocurrency and digital payment infrastructure get widely adopted at an accelerated rate after the pandemic, where businesses migrate to providing online services and cannot only rely on cash transactions, availability of such a utility becomes of utmost importance.”

"On the other hand, customers have accepted the benefits of digital, contactless transactions. Moreover, mass adoption of smartphones has aided in the growth of digital payment and crypto market”, he further added.

After completing critical milestones in Phase 1, including Website and Social Media release, the PayGo team is looking forward to initiating the second phase with announcements of partnerships.

PayGo has already had considerable acceptance and appreciation from merchants and commerce set-ups worldwide, including RSG Logistics and Aresha Calligraphy from Australia, Alpha Estate from Pakistan, TheMaxDigital, and Arrivy from the United States. More partnership announcements are expected to be released soon.

Moving forward, PayGo will be soon releasing its IOS & Android PayGo Global wallet, Ecommerce Store, and Payment reward mechanism. In the future, the PayGo token is planned to be listed on other exchanges, along with the eventual goal to establish a self-sustained PayGo Blockchain, which other fintech projects can use.