Snowmobile Crash in Andover

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Ryan Harris 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 January 24, 2022

Andover, NH – On January 22, 2022 at 2:48 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a snowmobile crash in the town of Andover. Conservation Officers responded, arriving at the scene at approximately 3:15 p.m. Andover Police and Fire Departments were already on scene. The crash involved a single snowmobile and rider.

Eric Maloney, 32, of Deerfield, NH, was operating a snowmobile south on primary trail 345 when he stated he made a sudden maneuver to avoid striking a dog on the trail. Doing so caused him to lose control of the snowmobile, at which time he was thrown from the machine and struck a tree. Maloney suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Franklin Regional Hospital to receive further medical attention.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone that trail conditions and ice thicknesses vary widely throughout the state and are marginal in many areas, making riding more dangerous.