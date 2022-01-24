Snowmobile Accident with Injury

CONTACT: Sgt. Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 January 24, 2022

Chatham, NH – On Saturday, January 22 shortly before 1:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a snowmobile had crashed on Corridor 19. The rider was Shaun Hefner, 52, of Pelham, NH. Hefner was riding third in a group of four machines. They were making a left-hand turn through an open gate on the trail and Hefner took the turn wide striking the open gate. Hefner’s leg was injured in the crash. His riding companions were able to place a call to 911 for help and got him down a nearby access road to meet with rescue personnel.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of Saco Valley Fire and Rescue, Saco Valley Fire, Fryeburg Rescue, Fryeburg Fire, Lovell Rescue and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded. Hefner was treated and transported to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for further treatment.