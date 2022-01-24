Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size to hit $762.89 Million, Globally by 2028: The Insight Partners

Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2021 to 2028 fuelled by Surge in Digital Advertisement

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on "Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User," the market was valued at US$ 252.92 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 762.89 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Size Value in - US$ 252.92 million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 762.89 million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 143

No. Tables - 62

No. of Charts & Figures - 73

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Type, and End User

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The advent of digital advertisement leads to an increase in digital advertising fraud and has also caused many revenue losses for the companies. For instance, digital ad fraud is estimated to cost brands around US$ 44 billion to fraudulent activities by 2022 and reach up to 45% of the total spent, according to mFilterIt data of November 2021. Furthermore, fraudsters are continuously developing technologies to cheat the ecosystem, whereas tech companies are constantly evolving to find ways to stop these fraudsters. Therefore, to prevent such ad frauds from happening with brands and advertisers, companies such as mFilterIt provide comprehensive solutions for digital ad frauds. The solution uses complex algorithms to monitor surface as well as dark web spaces actively and then, using artificial intelligence and machine learning to convert them into meaningful and actionable reports helping brand custodians and community owners to proactively safeguard from any potential harm to the identity and privacy of their community members. Thus, with the growing digital advertisements, the digital ad fraudulent activities are increasing, which drives the need for ad fraud detection tools globally.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market

In 2020, with the COVID-19 outbreak scenario, the national lockdown of each and every country has increased the market span of digital technologies. More number of people are now using one or many digital platforms for several reasons, such as work from home (WFH), online transactions via their banks’ digital apps, or via mobile/digital money wallets. And with this, advertising frauds are also increasing through just a single click. It had led to various revenue losses for the company. For instance, data from matchseries.com shows that global losses from ad fraud in 2020 reached a total of US$ 35 billion, while a Campaign Asia report published in December 2020, found that ad fraud is stealing 20% of the world’s online ad spending.

Increase in Use of AI and ML to Boost Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market During Forecast Period

The usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) helps tackle the latest kinds of ad frauds due to self-learning capabilities. AI-powered fraud detection system follows a ML algorithm that helps the system learn from suspicious activities (clicks, ad placements) and builds layers of protection. This type of system not only improves and adapts itself to tackle the latest kinds of ad frauds, but it can also recognize patterns in a much more extensive set of data points than traditional systems. On average, an AI (ML)-based fraud detection system can analyze more than 80 dimensions at a time and can detect even the most sophisticated ad frauds, such as the Methbot ad fraud.

Strategic Insights:

Players operating in the ad fraud detection tools market adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

- In February 2021, Adjust GmbH was acquired by Applovin Corporation. This acquisition will offer best-in-class solutions in one single package, putting measurement, analytics, growth, and monetization solutions within easy reach of every app developer around the globe.

- In February 2020, App Samurai Inc. (mobile growth platform) achieved an investment of US$ 2.4 million in a funding round led by 212 ventures, with collective spark, 500 startups, and Degerhan Usluel, taking total investment to US$ 4.6 million. App Samurai will use the funding to develop its product portfolio and work toward global expansion.

