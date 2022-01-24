Silicon Wafers Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2022 | In-Depth Analysis & Impact of Omicron on Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario:

Providing the data processing capabilities, Silicon wafer is majorly used in integrated circuits. They are used in smartphones, gaming devices, and military weapons. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global Silicon Wafers Market that anticipates aggrandizement for this market with 8.5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2016 and 2022. Analyzing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market. It observes the strategies of the key players in the market and follows the competitive developments such as joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, research and developments (R & D) in the market.

The key factors driving the market growth for global silicon wafers include technological development and technological advancement in the silicon wafers technology. Another major factor that is indirectly driving the market is the growing demand for the solar energy that will contribute to the market growth for the solar panel and solar cells. The panels and cells can boost the silicon wafer market as the silicon wafers are widely used in the developing of the solar cells.

The global Silicon Wafers Market has been segmented on the basis of application, size, type, and lastly, region. The segmentation based on application segments this market into integrated circuits, photoelectric cells, solar cells, and others. Based on size, the market has been segmented into 150 mm, 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm. By type, the market has been segmented into N-Type and P-Type.

Key Players

The major players operating in the market of Silicon wafers are- Elkem AS (Norway), Addison Engineering (CA), Renewable Energy Corporation (Norway), Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd. (Japan) , Siltronic AG (Germany), MEMC Electronic Materials Inc.(California), LG Siltron Inc.( South Korea), Advance Semiconductor Inc.(U.S.), and SUMCO Corp.(Japan) among others.

Segments:

The regional segmentation of this market covers regional markets in the continents namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). Among all regional markets, the Asia Pacific is the leading market for the global silicon wafers market. Emerging countries like China, India, and Japan are expected to dominate the market in this region. The market here is growing due to factors including growing demand for the devices & electronic product/gadgets by one of the largest population, high density of population, the funding from the government, and the rising disposable income of the consumers.

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, North America is expected to show the moderate growth because the solar cell is growing in this market. In this region, the most important country-specific markets are the United States of America (USA) and Canada. According to the report, the European market will witness the steady growth in the silicon wafers market because as the automotive, electronic market which are the primary users of silicon wafers are already established markets in this region. Other factors enhancing the growth of this market in Europe include the need for a clean, reliable, and safe energy source in various countries. Right now, such a source can only be a solar cell which is developed with the use of silicon wafers. The significant country specific-markets in this region are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK).

Latest Industry News

Winbond, a key player in the market of Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and flash memory, is set to invest a total of NT $335 bn (the US $ 10.9 billion) in the establishment of its new 12-inch wafer fab plant at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) in Luzhu of Kaohsiung. 3 OCT 2018

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix has begun operating the new plant near its Cheongju facility in North Chungcheong Province. This plant is projected to have a monthly production capacity of around 200,000 300 mm silicon wafers. 4 OCT 2018