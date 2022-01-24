Oscilloscope Market Projected to Expand at 8.12% CAGR by 2023 | Market In-Depth Analysis and Impact of Omicron on Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its current “Oscilloscope Market” report, states that due to the advent of digital oscilloscope, an increase in the scope of application of oscilloscopes has been observed. It is expected to cause the worldwide oscilloscope market to thrive at 8.12% CAGR across the review period (2018 to 2023). MRFR study states that the oscilloscope market can exceed a valuation of USD 2 Billion by 2023. A high traction for digital oscilloscopes in the electronics and automotive industries is observed that is expected to impel the expansion of the oscilloscope market in the foreseeable future. Companies are making deliberate efforts to launch new designs that are more reliable and safer. It is also expected to boost the oscilloscope market across the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The Market Research Future report offers a wide segmental analysis of the oscilloscope market based on component, devices, type, and end user.

Based on component, the oscilloscope market is segmented into software and device & probe. Of these, the device & probe segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on devices, the oscilloscope market is segmented into PC based, analog oscilloscope, and digital oscilloscope. The digital oscilloscope is again sub-segmented into digital sampling oscilloscope, digital storage oscilloscope, and digital phosphor oscilloscope. Of these, the digital oscilloscope segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on type, the oscilloscope market is segmented into passive oscilloscope, active oscilloscope, and current probes. Of these, the passive oscilloscope segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on end user, the oscilloscope market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, and others. Of these, the consumer electronics segment will have the maximum share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the region, the oscilloscope market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will dominate the market over the forecast period. This is owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization in China and India that will accelerate the use of automation solutions in various manufacturing industries such as paper and pulp, oil and gas, food and beverage, and automotive in the upcoming years.

The oscilloscope market in North America will have the second largest share over the forecast period. A strong presence of manufacturing plants, automotive companies, test & measurement companies, and telecommunication network providers in Mexico, Canada, and the US is pushing the growth of the market in this region.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the oscilloscope market report include Pico Technology Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Keysight Technologies, Inc., TEKTRONIX, INC., Fluke Corporation, RIGOL Technologies Inc., Nation Instruments, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, and Teledyne LeCroy.

May 2019- Anritsu Co. is offering a four-channel sampling oscilloscope for its BERTWave MP2110A augmenting the multi-function test instrument through the integration of BERT (bit-error-rate tester) and an oscilloscope. The combined capabilities will allow the BertWave to be utilized in manufacturing and development to assess the physical layer performance of the following- 5G mobile fronthaul, 4G/5G mobile backhaul, metro/core networks, direct attach cables, active optical cables, and other forms of high-speed optical devices that are used in data centers.

