Spatial Light Modulator Market Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Business Opportunities and Impact of Omicron on Market

The collective demand for elevated bandwidth speeds is likely to back the growth of the spatial light modulator market 2020. The camera, display and lighting reports are produced by Market Research Future, which contains market alternatives for progress. The income of USD 616.8 billion is forecasted by 2023 while developing with a CAGR of 13.8% in the upcoming period.

The mounting demand for high-resolution displays is predicted to create promising traction for the spatial light modulator market companies in the coming period. The escalated demand for holographic data storage is estimated to shape the spatial light modulator market.

Segmentation:

The segmental insight into the spatial light modulator market is based on application, industry, type, and region. Based on the types, the spatial light modulator market has been segmented into optically addressed SLM, electrically addressed SLM and others. Based on the applications, the spatial light modulator market includes holography, pulse shaping, optical, display, laser beam, and others. Based on the industry, the spatial light modulator market has been segmented into education & research, aerospace & defense, education, automotive and transportation, and others. Based on the regions, the spatial light modulator market comprises of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and other regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of the spatial light modulator market is conducted on the basis of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and other regions. The Asia Pacific regional market is estimated to show a healthy evolution rate throughout the forecast period due to flourishing automotive and education sectors across Japan, India, and China. The rising demand from industry stalwarts with regards to accuracy is anticipated to strengthen demand for spatial light modulators. The European and North American regional markets hold enormous growth prospective on account of implementing modern technologies and requirement spike from consumers.

Competitive Analysis

The capability of contenders to influence change in the market is increasing at a stable rate in the impending period. The support from government bodies around the world is rising because the market needs an extra stimulus to achieve normalcy in such a scenario. The disharmony in the forces of demand and supply is estimated to create a slow growth background in the market. The emphasis on innovation is estimated to rise in the coming years, as the consumer needs have to be addressed in a better manner to ensure the resurgence of the global market. Also, the need to encourage business to include the environmental impact of their decisions is estimated to shape the development of the market in future. The need to mitigate losses sustained by the current public health crisis is estimated to be the sole focus of the market contenders in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the need to adopt a rapid and cost-effective method of operation is estimated to shape the market in the impending period.

Holoeye Photonics AG (Germany), Santec Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Laser 2000 Ltd. (U.K), Thorlabs, Inc. (U.S.), Kopin Corporation (U.S.), Jenoptik AG (Germany), Meadowlark Optics Inc. (U.S.), and others are some of the notable companies in the spatial light modulator market.

Industry Updates:

June 2020, A team of researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have advanced a novel way of computing simple holograms for near-eye displays (NEDs) and head-up displays (HUDs). The technique is up to 56 times quicker than usual algorithms. It does not necessitate power-hungry graphics processing units (GPUs), but as an alternative functioning on standard computing cores like those originating in PCs. The team blended simulation data with real experiments by demonstrating their holograms on a spatial light modulator (SLM) and lighting it with laser light to create an actual 3D image.

Spatial Light Modulator Market Research Report, By Type (Optically Addressed SLM, Electrically Addressed SLM (Liquid Crystal EASLM and Deformable Mirror), Others, by Application (Optical, Display, Holography, Pulse Shaping, Laser Beam and Others), By Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Education & Research, Electronics and Others, and By Regions - Forecast to 2027

